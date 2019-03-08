Search

Canaries fans celebrate the life of David Powell with minute's applause

PUBLISHED: 15:46 24 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:46 24 August 2019

In the 49th minute the home fans pay tribute to Norwich fan David Powell who passed away in tragic circumstances recently during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 24/08/2019

In the 49th minute the home fans pay tribute to Norwich fan David Powell who passed away in tragic circumstances recently during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich

Norwich City fans have paid tribute to popular supporter David Powell, during the team's 3-2 defeat to Chelsea.

In the 49th minute the home fans pay tribute to Norwich fan David Powell who passed away in tragic circumstances recently during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich

Mr Powell died, aged 49, last week after a collision on the A1270 NDR.

Supporters paid their respects to him during the 49th minute at Carrow Road, when both home and away sections of the crowd burst into rapturous applause.

The club paid its own tribute during the 49th minute displaying an image of Mr Powell along with a message which read "David Powell, 1970-2019", there was also an extended tribute in the match programme.

Mr Powell had been a Canaries supporter for many years, with the applause planned for 49 minutes to reflect his age.

In the 49th minute the home fans pay tribute to Norwich fan David Powell who passed away in tragic circumstances recently during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich

He was involved with the Norwich City Fans Social Club and had also planned to take part in the Canaryball Rally to raise funds for Norwich City Community Sports Foundation.

In the 49th minute the home fans pay tribute to Norwich fan David Powell who passed away in tragic circumstances recently during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich

Norwich City fan David Powell, who was 49

