Norwich City fans to vote on club’s new entrance music

Norwich City's Kenny McLean celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich. PA Archive/PA Images

Norwich City fans will be able to choose which song the team walks out to this season via a poll on the club’s Twitter account.

The club asked supporters to submit their ideas this week, and those suggestions have now been narrowed down to four in a Twitter poll launched on Thursday and closing on Friday evening.

The winning song will then be played for the first time as the team emerge from the tunnel for Saturday’s home match against Preston North End and subsequently all home games this season.

The four songs supporters can choose from are Thunderstruck by AC/DC, Song 2 by Blur, Club Foot by Kasabian and Right Here, Right Now by Fat Boy Slim.

The team has entered the pitch to Club Foot and Song 2 in previous seasons, while other tracks used have included Queen’s One Vision, The Ramones’ Blitzkrieg Bop and The Proclaimers’ (I’m Gonna Be) 500 Miles.

The latter was introduced when Peter Grant took over as manager to pay tribute to his Scottish roots.

Last season the team made their way on to the pitch to All of the Lights by Kanye West.

Andrew Lawn, from Norwich City supporters group Along Come Norwich, welcomed the move, saying: “We want anything that will improve the atmosphere at Carrow Road as much as possible.

“I think that’s obviously difficult at the moment but anything that makes a positive change is a good thing.”

Tuesday’s fan suggestions included The Canaries, recorded by Norwich City’s 1972 side and backed by the Chic Applin Band following the club’s first ever promotion to the first division, along with its B side Norwich City Calypso.

Some humorous suggestions included Canaries forward Josip Drmic’s No Tomorrow, Downtown by Petula Clark and Bjork’s It’s Oh So Quiet.

Other suggestions included Joker and the Thief by Wolfmother, Ready to Go by Republica, Invaders Must Die by the Prodigy, Kernkraft 400 by Zombie Nation, Search and Destroy by Iggy and the Stooges and Feeling Good by Muse.