Search

Advanced search

Video

City centre flats blaze was accidental, fire service says

PUBLISHED: 14:53 26 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:53 26 May 2020

Left, the dramatic blaze took hold just before 2pm on bank holiday Monday. Right, the completely destroyed roof was clear to see the following morning. Picture: Lisa Vincent/Brittany Woodman

Left, the dramatic blaze took hold just before 2pm on bank holiday Monday. Right, the completely destroyed roof was clear to see the following morning. Picture: Lisa Vincent/Brittany Woodman

Archant

A major blaze which completely destroyed the roof of a city centre building was started accidentally, fire service investigators have concluded.

Fishergate fire aftermath 25.05.20. Fire crew and construction team handling the aftermath of the fire on a block of flats. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANFishergate fire aftermath 25.05.20. Fire crew and construction team handling the aftermath of the fire on a block of flats. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Firefighters spent six hours putting out the blaze at a building containing flats and business premises in Fishergate, Norwich after the alarm was raised just before 2pm on bank holiday Monday.

All those inside were quickly evacuated and no-one was injured in the incident, but the property sustained extensive damage to the upper floors, leaving large parts of the roof missing.

In total, 25 Norfolk Fire and Rescue appliances from across the city and beyond were called to the scene – they worked for hours until the stop message was received at 7.55pm.

A fire crew returned to Fishergate on Tuesday morning to work alongside numerous contractors to ensure the building – deemed ‘not habitable’ by incident commander Emyr Gough – was safe and to carry our their investigation into the cause of the blaze.

Fishergate fire aftermath 25.05.20. Fire crew and construction team handling the aftermath of the fire on a block of flats. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANFishergate fire aftermath 25.05.20. Fire crew and construction team handling the aftermath of the fire on a block of flats. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

That enquiry was completed early in the afternoon as investigators came to the conclusion that the fire was accidental.

Mr Gough said: “The building was a mixture of commercial and mainly residential. We had eight fire engines and two aerial ladder platforms (ALPs) in attendance.

“It’s not often we use two ALPs at the same incident but this incident was large and needed to be worked on from above.

“The fire was located in the roof space which made firefighting difficult. The fire spread quickly from a central roof area to other attached buildings and, unfortunately, the damage was significant.

Fishergate fire aftermath 25.05.20. Fire crew and construction team handling the aftermath of the fire on a block of flats. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANFishergate fire aftermath 25.05.20. Fire crew and construction team handling the aftermath of the fire on a block of flats. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

“Fire investigation have concluded that the fire was an accidental fire.”

Norfolk Police also confirmed that the blaze was “not being treated as suspicious at this stage”.

While investigators have been able to confirm that the blaze was not started on purpose, no details have yet been released in terms of what caused the building to catch fire.

The road remains closed while contractors and fire service personnel carry out their work on making the building secure.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Nineteen people, including children, rescued after getting stranded off Norfolk coast

Scolt Head Island. Pic: Mike Page.

City centre flats ‘not habitable’ after fire rips through building

The fire seen from behind Fishergate. Picture: Lisa Vincent

Woman who died after car collided with tree is named

The A134 in Shouldham Thorpe, near to where Hannah Akers, 39, died in a crash. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Revealed: The latest coronavirus death rate in your area

Norwich has the third-lowest death rate in the UK when coronavirus-related deaths are ranked by local authority. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Car park barriers thrown down side of cliff

Barriers blocking the way into a car park in Overstrand were thrown down the side of a cliff. Picture: John Clark

Most Read

Fire crews called to large blaze in centre of Norwich

Fire crews tackle the blaze in Fishergate in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

Nineteen people, including children, rescued after getting stranded off Norfolk coast

Scolt Head Island. Pic: Mike Page.

Car park barriers thrown down side of cliff

Barriers blocking the way into a car park in Overstrand were thrown down the side of a cliff. Picture: John Clark

‘Stay away’ warning as part of cliffs collapse

Visitors have been warned to be carefful following a cliff fall in Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

Tributes to ‘selfless, courageous’ mum, 28, after death from rare skin cancer

Zoe Singleton, with daughters Olivia-Rae, five, and Aria-Rae, two. Photo: Zoe Singleton

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Revealed: The latest coronavirus death rate in your area

Norwich has the third-lowest death rate in the UK when coronavirus-related deaths are ranked by local authority. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Three more coronavirus deaths at Norfolk’s hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Norfolk and Norwich and James Paget hospitals. Picture: Archant

Woman who died after car collided with tree is named

The A134 in Shouldham Thorpe, near to where Hannah Akers, 39, died in a crash. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision with car

A motorcyclist was injured in a crash on the Yarmouth Road in Ludham on May 22. Picture: Google Maps.

City centre flats blaze was accidental, fire service says

Left, the dramatic blaze took hold just before 2pm on bank holiday Monday. Right, the completely destroyed roof was clear to see the following morning. Picture: Lisa Vincent/Brittany Woodman
Drive 24