Did you know these 11 celebrities supported Norwich City?

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 12:06 PM August 26, 2021   
Myleene Klass on the pitch with Splatt the cat and Captain Canary before the NCFC v Watford match.

Myleene Klass on the pitch with Splatt the cat and Captain Canary before the NCFC v Watford match.

While Delia Smith remains the Canaries most recognised supporter, did you know about these other fans?

Hugh Jackman

The Australian follows Norwich thanks to the influence of his mother and even has a replica Poll Withey sponsored 1985 Milk Cup Final shirt.

Stephen Fry

Delia Smith signs Stephen Fry on to the board at Norwich City Football ClubPhoto: Bill SmithCopy: St

Delia Smith signs Stephen Fry on to the board at Norwich City Football Club

A well-known supporter, Stephen Fry has served on the club's board and as a an ambassador, but these days he represents the club as honorary president of Proud Canaries.

The Darkness

Justin Hawkins from The Darkness. Picture: Denise Bradley

Justin Hawkins from The Darkness. Picture: Denise Bradley

All of the Lowestoft band support the Canaries, and even took on a five-a-side team put together by famous Ipswich Town fan, and shirt sponsor, Ed Sheeran, beating them in a thrilling 7-5 victory.

Jake Humphrey

The BT Sport presenter often mentions Norwich City on air and has most recently been defending the club on Twitter from criticism on commercial radio.

Simon Thomas

After growing up in Cromer, former Sky Sports presenter Simon Thomas is a lifelong Canaries fan and is also vice-chair of the Canaries Trust.

The Queen Mother

Despite Arsenal being her first team, it is thought that the Queen Mother also followed the Canaries during her lifetime.

In 2007, this newspaper obtained a letter from the royal addressed to former Lord Mayor of Norwich Don Pratt in 1972 congratulating the team on their first promotion to the top flight. Suggesting her majesty may have had a soft spot for Norwich City.

Ed Balls 

Ed Ball is chairman of Norwich City Football Club

Ed Ball is chairman of Norwich City Football Club

Former Labour shadow chancellor Ed Balls, took his support one step further spending three years as club chairman from 2015 until stepping down in 2018.

Mr Balls still backs the club to this day, regularly attending matches.

Philip Pullman

The Norwich-born author of best-sellers including The Golden Compass, is a lifelong supporter of the Canaries and even wrote the foreword in the official Norwich City history book.

Myleene Klass

Myleene Klass on the pitch with Splatt the cat and Captain Canary before the NCFC v Watford match.

Myleene Klass on the pitch with Splatt the cat and Captain Canary before the NCFC v Watford match.

Born in Great Yarmouth, Myleene Klass is also a lifelong follower of Norwich City and has even appeared on the pitch at half-time during a game between Norwich and Watford in the 2003-2004 season alongside Captain Canary and Splat the Cat

David Frost

Since growing up in Beccles, the legendary journalist followed the Canaries.

Alexander Armstrong

The Pointless presenter supports Norwich City despite being born in Northumberland.

He has occasionally mentioned the team on the daytime quiz show as well as regularly tweeting his support.

