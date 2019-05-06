Sore heads? How Norwich City players celebrated their promotion to the Premier League
There might be some sore heads during Norwich City’s promotion parade today - if last night’s social media photos are anything to go by.
The title-winning squad were able to let their hair down after a stunning 2-1 victory against Aston Villa on Sunday - their last Championship game of the season.
Promotion celebrations may have started on the pitch, but photos and videos posted on Twitter show they carried on well into the evening.
A video by goalkeeper Tim Krul shows the squad chanting “we are Premier League, say we are Premier League” in a changing room, while holding beers and champagne.
But the celebrations did not end there, as subsequent videos reveal.
A video posted in evening shows players - including Teemu Pukki - singing “Teemu Pukki, baby”, which is a chant dedicated to the Finnish striker, sung to the tune of Human League's 'Don't You Want Me'.
Meanwhile, a video from midfielder Todd Cantwell shows the squad singing and dancing to “We're going up, you're going down” - a possible reference to Ipswich Town's relegation from the Championship.
The club is celebrating its promotion to the Premier League today with a parade around Norwich.
