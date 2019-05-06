Sore heads? How Norwich City players celebrated their promotion to the Premier League

Norwich City FC's promotion celebrations may have started on the pitch, but photos and videos posted on Twitter show they carried on well into the evening. Photo: Norwich City FC Archant

There might be some sore heads during Norwich City’s promotion parade today - if last night’s social media photos are anything to go by.

we are going up pic.twitter.com/Ci5c0jNszq — Tim Krul (@TimKrul) April 27, 2019

The title-winning squad were able to let their hair down after a stunning 2-1 victory against Aston Villa on Sunday - their last Championship game of the season.

Promotion celebrations may have started on the pitch, but photos and videos posted on Twitter show they carried on well into the evening.

A video by goalkeeper Tim Krul shows the squad chanting “we are Premier League, say we are Premier League” in a changing room, while holding beers and champagne.

But the celebrations did not end there, as subsequent videos reveal.

A video posted in evening shows players - including Teemu Pukki - singing “Teemu Pukki, baby”, which is a chant dedicated to the Finnish striker, sung to the tune of Human League's 'Don't You Want Me'.

Meanwhile, a video from midfielder Todd Cantwell shows the squad singing and dancing to “We're going up, you're going down” - a possible reference to Ipswich Town's relegation from the Championship.

The club is celebrating its promotion to the Premier League today with a parade around Norwich.

