Norwich Sleep Out returns to Carrow Road for fifth year

The team from Birketts LLP taking part in Norwich Sleep Out 2018. Picture: The Benjamin Foundation The Benjamin Foundation

A fundraiser where people spend a night under the stars to raise awareness of homelessness is set to return.

The team from the Royal College of Nursing taking part in Norwich Sleep Out 2018. Picture: The Benjamin Foundation The team from the Royal College of Nursing taking part in Norwich Sleep Out 2018. Picture: The Benjamin Foundation

The Norwich Sleep Out event will see businesses and individuals invited to sleep in Norwich City Football Club's car park in order to raise awareness and funds for homelessness charity, The Benjamin Foundation.

The event returns to Carrow Road for a fifth year following a record breaking attendance in 2018.

The Benjamin Foundation is part of End Youth Homelessness, a UK-wide network of local charities which raised over £1.2m nationally through last year's Sleep Out events.

Chris Elliott, marketing and fundraising manager at The Benjamin Foundation, said: "The Benjamin Foundation celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, so we hope that more people than ever will get involved in Norwich Sleep Out at this year's Premier League venue to raise money to shape better futures for vulnerable young people in Norfolk."

The Benjamin Foundation has accommodation centres in Norwich, King's Lynn, North Walsham, Fakenham, Thetford and Great Yarmouth.