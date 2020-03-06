Canaries fans asked to raid pantries for foodbank ahead of Saints clash

Search

PUBLISHED: 06:29 07 March 2020

Norwich City fans are being asked to raid their pantries and dig into their pockets to help Norwich Foodbank ahead of the Southampton game Picture by Alan Stanford/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City supporters are being asked to dig deep into their pockets and raid their pantries to help those in need at the club's next home fixture.

When the Canaries entertain Southampton at Carrow Road on Saturday, March 14, members of the Canaries Trust will be holding a collection for the Norwich Foodbank.

Collection points will be spread around the ground as supporters arrive to cheer on Daniel Farke's side against the Saints in a crucial Premier League clash.

The Trust is asking fans to either donate money into collection buckets or gift various items of food to be passed onto the bank after the game.

In particular, it has requested the following:

- Tinned vegetables

- Tinned fruit

- Tinned meat (eg ham, chicken in sauce, mince etc)

- Long-life fruit juice

- Long-life sponge puddings

- Long-life milk.

It is the second consecutive year that the supporters' group has hosted a collection for the foodbank, with last year's event collecting 700kg of food supplies and £880 in cash donations.

Supporters will be able to make their donations at a range of collection points around the ground 1pm until just before kick-off, with a designated spot also made available from noon.

Meanwhile, another of the club's supporters' groups - the Norwich City Fans Social Club - is presenting fans with an opportunity to meet stars of the Canaries' iconic 1993 UEFA Cup run.

On the Thursday before the game, March 12, Jeremy Goss, Rob Newman, Ruel Fox and Darren Eadie will re-live memories of the run at Carrow Road.

The quartet will recount untold stories from the famous run, which saw the Canaries become the first and only English team to win at Bayern Munich's Olympic Stadium.

Tickets for the event are just £3 for adults and £1 for under-16s and there will be a raffle for the Community Sports Foundation.

A spokesman for the Norwich City Fans Social Club said: "We have no membership or fees - as our motto says - you don't join, you just join in."

The event begins at 7.30pm in the Top of the Terrace. For more details, visit www.ncfsc.co.uk or follow @NorwichCityFSC on Twitter.

