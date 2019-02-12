“Where are you? Let’s be having you” - Help create a map of City fans across the globe

The home fans show the yellow and green before the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Around the globe City!

The Canaries are flying high in their push for promotion to the Premier League - and support for Norwich in all corners of the world has never been greater.

We’ve created an interactive map on our website to show where supporters are - and are eager to hear from those who proudly wear the yellow and green in far flung parts of the plant.

Here’s a flavour of some of the many fans’ groups:

•Hong Kong

The Hong Kong Canaries. Picture: Bob Barrell The Hong Kong Canaries. Picture: Bob Barrell

The Yellows have a large following across Asia. Bob Barrell has been showing his support from Hong Kong since 2006.

He said: “We currently have 26 what we call local members who remain based in Hong Kong and who keep in touch in a Whatsapp group.

“We meet from time to time to watch games, mostly in The Trafalgar Bar in downtown Wanchai district on Hong Kong Island.

“Norwich City are not well known in this part of the world but we do receive respectful messages when fans of other “bigger” clubs hear about us.”

Piers Morgan at Long Beach, in LA. Picture: Piers Morgan Piers Morgan at Long Beach, in LA. Picture: Piers Morgan

Because of the eight hour time difference it can be difficult for the group to watch the games live. But at times they have meetings of 20 fans to watch the match.

•The German Canaries

The group was founded in 2002 by Hans-Jurgen Zell and his friend Patrick after a trip to Carrow Road.

He said: “In the 1980s I had been to Bury St Edmunds on a school exchange and seen a match in Norwich against Manchester United. Ever since then I have been a fan and started the group having returned in 2002.”

The Finnish Canaries. Picture: Tero Väätäinen The Finnish Canaries. Picture: Tero Väätäinen

•American Canaries

Los Angeles

The Canaries have reached both sides of the coast in the US.

Fan Piers Morgan said: “Don’t have much a of a group out here in Los Angeles, but do try to keep up to date as much as possible with the goings on at Carrow Road.

“Watching the games now is a little easier thanks to iFollow, as long as it’s not the lunch time game as that is a little early for west coast time.”

Although Mr Morgan is a massive fan he is yet to find a bar that shows City in action.

He added: “Haven’t yet found a bar that shows the canaries games, most tend to focus on the big premier league teams as they are much easier to follow on most TV packages.

“I try to get to as many games as I can when I come back every year.

“Plus always enjoy representing the club walking round town over here as it can lead to some great conversations with strangers.”

•New York Canaries

The New York Canaries is ran at The Football Factory in New York. It shows every Norwich game live with a host of supporters attending from the surrounding area.

The group has more than 4,000 followers on Twitter and follows every match giving commentary on goals and decisions.

•Finnish Canaries

While Norwich survived the Beast from the East last year, one group of fans have plenty of snow to spare.

Finnish Canaries member Tero Väätäinen said: “Originally our group fell in love with Canaries because of the colours.

“Our home town team, Ilves, plays top league in Finland, has the similar colours than Canaries and the majority of us supports Ilves also.

“The atmosphere that we saw in Carrow Road in TV matches also was a big thing.

“There’s been many players that have impressed our group members and loving for the club has grown ever since.”

Mr Väätäinen says whenever the group visits the city Norwich fans are always great towards them and they try to get to Norwich as many times as possible.

Are you a fan abroad? - Email marc.betts@archant.co.uk to be added to the map.