Anticipation brewing in city ahead of Norwich City's crunch game with Blackburn Rovers
PUBLISHED: 17:47 27 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:47 27 April 2019
Copyright: Archant 2019
Anticipation is growing in the city centre as Norwich City fans prepare for the club’s crunch match with Blackburn Rovers this evening.
Supporters are already making their way into the city to soak up the atmosphere, with flags, scarves and foam fingers at the ready.
Pubs in the city centre are awash with yellow and green as fans anxiously wait for what could be the defining moment of the Championship season.
You may also want to watch:
Supporters are eagerly awaiting kick-off, with spirits high and people in good voice. And in those pubs with Sky Sports available, a bizarre scene is unfolding - as Norwich City fans cheer on - of all teams - Ipswich Town.
The Tractor Boys face Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in a 5.15pm kick-off and City fans know that should Town grab either a point or an unlikely win, victory for Norwich will guarantee the Championship trophy comes back to Norfolk.
Just moments after the final whistle in Sheffield, City will host Blackburn Rovers at Carrow Road - knowing a point will be enough to secure promotion to the Premier League.
Meanwhile, Norfolk's own 'graffilthy' artist Ruddy Muddy is delighting supporters as they arrive at the ground by producing one of his trademark artworks close to Carrow Road.
The subject of his latest work? Farke on a horse, of course.