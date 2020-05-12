Search

Norwich City stars past and present join wave of birthday messages for Len, 90

PUBLISHED: 12:14 12 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:14 12 May 2020

Staff and residents at Stradbroke Court Care Home celebrate Len Breed's 90th birthday. PHOTO: Stradbroke Court Care Home

Archant

A “massive” Norwich City fan has been inundated with happy birthday messages from players past and present after turning 90 at his Lowestoft care home.

Len Breed celebrated his 90th birthday on May 11. PHOTO: Stradbroke Court Care HomeLen Breed celebrated his 90th birthday on May 11. PHOTO: Stradbroke Court Care Home

Len Breed celebrated his special day on Monday, May 11, surrounded by Norwich City shirts and memorabilia spanning the years after an appeal from the care home for donations was heard by dozens across East Anglia.

Present Canaries Teemu Pukki, Tim Krul and Alex Tettey were joined by former stars Russell Martin, Dean Ashton, Cedric Anselin, Adrian Forbes and Bryan Gunn, as well as former player and manager Dave Stringer, in sending in their well wishes.

Dionne Parker, Stradbroke Court Care Home manager, said: “Len is just a massive Norwich City supporter so the idea started that the staff would come in wearing yellow and green.

“We decided to put a Facebook post out the see if anyone could donate some shirts for us to wear, but the response was phenomenal.

“Darren Huckerby and Jeremy Goss sent in video messages for his birthday, then the club got in contact to send him a special shirt for the new season with 90 on the back. We had so many people who either have nothing to do with him, or who knew him years ago, donating signed shirts and wrapped presents.

“We have been able to decorate an area of the care home that he always sits in and the staff are all wearing kits for him.”

As well as sending a signed shirt, the club also sent a cake from Delia Smith’s restaurant, as well as gifts for the staff.

Miss Parker said: “Len has been with us since November last year and he has warmed up a lot of people. He is quite a character and will often take it upon himself to sit in our office and quiz us.

Len Breed celebrated his 90th birthday on May 11. PHOTO: Stradbroke Court Care HomeLen Breed celebrated his 90th birthday on May 11. PHOTO: Stradbroke Court Care Home

“He will quite happily walk around the home checking in on other residents.

“He has a great sense of humour and you can have a good laugh and a joke with him.

“Obviously, he enjoys his football and playing pool.

“He is a great family man with two daughters and four grandchildren and they would have been here to celebrate too if it hadn’t been for the coronavirus lockdown.”

The retired carpenter was evacuated to Norwich during the Second World War, before returning and settling in the city.

Mr Breed shares his birthday with former City star Jeremy Goss, who turned 55 on Monday.

Staff at Stradbroke Court Care Home celebrate Len Breed's 90th birthday. PHOTO: Stradbroke Court Care HomeStaff at Stradbroke Court Care Home celebrate Len Breed's 90th birthday. PHOTO: Stradbroke Court Care Home

Staff and residents at Stradbroke Court Care Home celebrate Len Breed's 90th birthday. PHOTO: Stradbroke Court Care HomeStaff and residents at Stradbroke Court Care Home celebrate Len Breed's 90th birthday. PHOTO: Stradbroke Court Care Home

Len Breed celebrated his 90th birthday on May 11. PHOTO: Stradbroke Court Care HomeLen Breed celebrated his 90th birthday on May 11. PHOTO: Stradbroke Court Care Home

Staff and residents at Stradbroke Court Care Home celebrate Len Breed's 90th birthday. PHOTO: Stradbroke Court Care HomeStaff and residents at Stradbroke Court Care Home celebrate Len Breed's 90th birthday. PHOTO: Stradbroke Court Care Home

Norwich City sent a cake and a signed shirt to mark Len Beed's 90th birthday. PHOTO: Stradbroke Court Care HomeNorwich City sent a cake and a signed shirt to mark Len Beed's 90th birthday. PHOTO: Stradbroke Court Care Home

