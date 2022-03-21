News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norwich City shirt worn in Bayern Munich victory sells for more than £2,000

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 4:08 PM March 21, 2022
Norwich v Bayern

The shirt worn by Ian Culverhouse (far left) against Bayern Munich has sold for more than £2,000. - Credit: Archant

A Norwich City shirt worn during the Canaries' historic triumph over Bayern Munich has sold for more than £2,000 in an online auction.

The shirt, which was worn by defender Ian Culverhouse during the 2-1 victory in the Olympiastadion on October 19, 1993, sold for £2,004 on eBay at about 9pm on Sunday, March 20.

The front of the match worn Ian Culverhouse shirt which sold for £2,004.

The front of the match worn Ian Culverhouse shirt which sold for £2,004. - Credit: Andy Linfoot

According to the listing, the former King's Lynn Town manager's shirt was swapped with Bayern defender Thomas Helmer, who then gifted it to the club's former physio Wolfgang Gebhardt, before it eventually reached the seller, Andy Linfoot.

Mr Linfoot, a football shirt collector, acquired the shirt from a German collector and has previously sold Darren Eadie's shirt from the same match for exactly the same price.

He said: "I collect match worn shirts and I managed to buy this one from another collector in Germany who obtained the shirt from the late Bayern Munich physio.

"I decided to sell this one as I’m not a Norwich City supporter and knowing that the history of the shirt and it’s rarity I would prefer it to be in the hands of a Norwich City fan.

"I expected the price as I'd also sold Darren Eadie's shirt from the same game a year or two ago."

The rear of the match worn Ian Culverhouse shirt which sold for £2,004.

The rear of the match worn Ian Culverhouse shirt which sold for £2,004. - Credit: Andy Linfoot

The Ribero shirt with its 'egg and cress' design had an opening price of £250 and features 'UEFA Cup 1993-1994' detailing around the Norwich City badge with Culverhouse's number two on the back.

Norwich City FC badge at Bayern Munich. Photo: submitted Copy: EN For: EN Archant Norfolk pics ©

The scoreboard at the Olympiastadion when Norwich beat Bayern Munich 2-1. - Credit: Archant © 2007

Norwich City's win over the German giants is notable for being the first time a British side beat Bayern away and the only time a British team defeated them at their old Olympiastadion ground.

The Ebay auction saw the Norwich City shirt fetch £2,004.

The Ebay auction saw the shirt fetch £2,004. - Credit: Ebay

In recent years, retro Norwich City shirts have become popular collectors' items seeing a price hike with some replicas now worth hundreds of pounds.

One Canaries collector, Billy Pointer has amassed a whopping 450 shirts in his ever-growing collection, with some worth over £4,000.

