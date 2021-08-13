News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norwich City away shirt almost sold out ahead of Premier League kick-off

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 7:20 PM August 13, 2021   
New NCFC away kit

Teemu Pukki models the new Norwich City away kit for the 2021-22 season - Credit: Norwich City FC

Norwich City's striking black and blue away strip is proving popular with fans ahead of the big kick-off against Liverpool this Saturday.

The shirt is completely sold out in short sleeve on the Canaries online store, with just a handful in the club shops in larger sizes such as XXXL.

A number of long sleeve and children's shirts remain online in limited sizes.

NCFC new away kit

Andrew Omobamidele models the Norwich City away kit for the 2021-22 season - Credit: Norwich City FC

The shirt received top marks from fans when it was released on July 30.

Those hoping to get their hands on the new kit needn't worry however, with club shop officials saying they will receive new stock at some point next week.

Just this week it was announced the Canaries have the cheapest shirts in the Premier League this season priced at £50 each for adults and £35 for children.

