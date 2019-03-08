Video

'A Premier League partnership' - Norwich City to sponsor Cinderella pantomime at Theatre Royal

Ben Kensell, left, chief operating officer at Norwich City Football Club, and Stephen Crocker, chief executive at the Norwich Theatre Royal, team up together as the two businesses kick off a brand new partnership, and the Canaries sponsor this year's panto, Cinderella. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2019

Forget the offside rule... Norwich City fans are set to be shouting "he's behind you!"

Norwich's top flight football team and the city's Theatre Royal have launched a partnership between the worlds of the Premier League and the pantomime.

The two institutions have joined forces with the Canaries have signed up to become the official partners of this year's traditional festive production of Cinderella.

And the partnership will also see the club work alongside the theatre on community sports and arts projects to encourage more people to enjoy the experience of performances live on stage, through the Norwich City Community Sports Foundation and Theatre Royal's learning and participation programme.

Stephen Crocker, chief executive of the Theatre Royal, said: "Cinderella is just the first step in this exciting new relationship.

"We share with Norwich City a passion for our home city and creating memorable experiences for everyone that steps through our doors and pledge to make this a Premier League partnership.

"To join forces with an organisation with such a similar incredible heritage and strong loyalty from its supporters makes great sense and offers a platform for exciting collaborations."

He said the theatre hoped to "forge a fantastic and unique working relationship" with the club, and added: "It will begin over the coming pantomime period as we collaborate on a number of projects to encourage more people to come and experience the excitement of live theatre - and we have many other projects in the pipeline."

And Ben Kensell, chief operating officer at Norwich City, added: "We're delighted to be partnering with Norwich Theatre Royal - there are great synergies between our two brands.

"We have a real commitment to supporting local communities.

"Our Community Sports Foundation already do an outstanding job within the county and this partnership will only extend our community efforts in the sports and arts areas.

"The theatre is a historic institution and we're proud to be collaborating on some exciting projects in the near future."

Last year's pantomime saw almost 60,000 people come through the theatre's doors. This year's offering features West End and soap opera stars Amanda Henderson and David Witts, and is to open on Tuesday, December 17

