When is late night Christmas shopping in Norwich this year?

Many shops open later during the festive period - here's a list of some Norwich Christmas opening times for 2019.

- During December, Castle Quarter will extend its opening hours from 5.30pm on weeknights to 6pm, and from 7pm on Thursdays to 8pm. Opening hours on weekends will remain the same, 9am to 5.30pm on Saturdays and 10.30am to 4.30pm on Sundays.

On Christmas Eve, the centre will be open from 9am to 5.30pm, closed on Christmas Day and open from 10am to 5pm on Boxing Day. On New Year's Eve it will open from 9am to 5.30pm, and close on New Year's Day.

- Jarrold will remain open an extra 30 minutes from November 29, closing at 6pm on weeknights. And on Thursday, December 12 and 19 it will close at 9pm, rather than 8pm.

It will be closed on both Christmas Day and Boxing Day, opening from 9am to 5.30pm on December 27. It will be open on New Year's Eve 9am to 5.30pm and closed on New Year's Day.

From now until Christmas, shoppers at intu Chapelfield will be able to shop until 9pm on Thursdays.

From December shops will remain open until 7pm from Monday to Wednesday and 8pm on Fridays and Saturdays. Closing time on Sundays is 5pm.

On Christmas Eve shops will remain open until 5pm, closing on Christmas Day and reopening at 9am on Boxing Day, until 7pm.

-Marks and Spencer, on Rampant Horse Street, will be open from 8am to 8pm throughout early December, closing at 9pm on Thursdays and opening from 10.30am to 4.30pm on Sundays.

From Monday, December 16 it will be open on until 9pm on weekdays and Saturdays and it will open from 7am to 6pm on Christmas Eve, reopening on Boxing Day from 9am to 6pm.

On New Year's Eve its doors will be open from 8am to 6pm, closing on New Year's Day.

- John Lewis, Debenhams and House of Fraser are yet to reveal their Christmas opening times.

