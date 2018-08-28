Search

Voice Project presents special candlelit concert

PUBLISHED: 06:51 18 January 2019

Norwich’s Voice Project Choir are presenting their special winter canlelit concert in Bungay. Picture: Contributed by Norwich's Voice Project Choir

Archant

Norwich’s Voice Project Choir are presenting their special winter canlelit concert in Bungay.

The songs for the winter’s night will feature some of The Voice Project’s favourite pieces from the past decade alongside new seasonal songs written for the event.

Titled Nocturne - songs for a winter’s night, the performance will incorporate stunning visuals and atmospheric lighting.

The show at St Mary’s Church will be joined by some guest singers and musician who have taken part over the years.

“We produced two concerts in St Andrews Hall, Norwich just before Christmas as part of our 10-year anniversary,” director and bassist Jonathan Baker said, “We will make this concert in Bungay a continuation of the celebration of the past 10 years and a launch pad for the next 10.”

The concert will take place on Saturday, Febuary 9 at 7.30pm.

Tickets available for £10 from their website or via email at info@voiceproject.co.uk

