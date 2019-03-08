Norwich choir invited to sing on stage with Take That

Invidia Voices will perform with Take That at Carrow Road. Photo: Raymond Taylor © Raymond Taylor

A rock and soul choir based in Norwich have been asked to be part of Take That’s Carrow Road show.

Invidia Voices choir, which was founded in 2013 by husband and wife Matt and Alex Emmerson, have revealed they will be joining Take That on stage for their Carrow Road date of the Greatest Hits tour on Thursday, May 30.

Mrs Emmerson, 41, who is a professional singer, explained when the choir were initially sent an email by Take That's management team she tried not to get too excited as there was no guarantee it would come to anything.

A few weeks later, however, after confirming the choir's availability, the invite to perform with the band became official and Mr and Mrs Emmerson were ready to break the news to their members.

Mrs Emmerson said: “It was amazing, we have rehearsals in a few different places and we wanted to tell everyone at the same time so we did a Facebook Live from a Norwich rehearsal so everyone in the group could find out.

“My husband Matt was dropping clues and everyone was getting really excited and there were gasps in the room.

“As professional musicians, we've played some big stages and incredible venues, but this is without a doubt the biggest opportunity the choir has ever had.”

Invidia Voices were discovered by Take That via their YouTube channel, where they post videos of their many performances.

There is no audition to join the choir, instead Mrs Emmerson said the choir is for people who love singing above all else.

Take That at Carrow Road in June 2017 Credit: Sonya Duncan Take That at Carrow Road in June 2017 Credit: Sonya Duncan

“We started the choir because we were fed up of community choirs who require an audition,” she added.

“Our members may not all be traditionally musically trained, but we he have a joy and energy that gets us noticed by people like Take That.

“They really liked what they saw.”

READ MORE: Take That Greatest Hits tour setlist revealed ahead of Norwich show





