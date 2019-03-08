Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Norwich choir invited to sing on stage with Take That

PUBLISHED: 14:59 15 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:59 15 April 2019

Invidia Voices will perform with Take That at Carrow Road. Photo: Raymond Taylor

Invidia Voices will perform with Take That at Carrow Road. Photo: Raymond Taylor

© Raymond Taylor

A rock and soul choir based in Norwich have been asked to be part of Take That’s Carrow Road show.

Invidia Voices choir, which was founded in 2013 by husband and wife Matt and Alex Emmerson, have revealed they will be joining Take That on stage for their Carrow Road date of the Greatest Hits tour on Thursday, May 30.

Mrs Emmerson, 41, who is a professional singer, explained when the choir were initially sent an email by Take That's management team she tried not to get too excited as there was no guarantee it would come to anything.

A few weeks later, however, after confirming the choir's availability, the invite to perform with the band became official and Mr and Mrs Emmerson were ready to break the news to their members.

Mrs Emmerson said: “It was amazing, we have rehearsals in a few different places and we wanted to tell everyone at the same time so we did a Facebook Live from a Norwich rehearsal so everyone in the group could find out.

“My husband Matt was dropping clues and everyone was getting really excited and there were gasps in the room.

“As professional musicians, we've played some big stages and incredible venues, but this is without a doubt the biggest opportunity the choir has ever had.”

Invidia Voices were discovered by Take That via their YouTube channel, where they post videos of their many performances.

There is no audition to join the choir, instead Mrs Emmerson said the choir is for people who love singing above all else.

Take That at Carrow Road in June 2017 Credit: Sonya DuncanTake That at Carrow Road in June 2017 Credit: Sonya Duncan

“We started the choir because we were fed up of community choirs who require an audition,” she added.

“Our members may not all be traditionally musically trained, but we he have a joy and energy that gets us noticed by people like Take That.

“They really liked what they saw.”

READ MORE: Take That Greatest Hits tour setlist revealed ahead of Norwich show





Most Read

Man taken to hospital after crash between car and motorbike

Aylsham Road, which has been closed by a crash. Photo: Staff

Norfolk man dies in National Diving Centre tragedy

A man from Great Yarmouth has died following an accident at the National Diving and Activity Centre in Gloucestershire. Picture: Google Maps

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Horrified mother-of-two finds family cat with both ears cut off in brutal knife attack

Georgina Barnes was horrified to find someone had mutilated her cat, Bubba, with a knife. He came home with both of his ears cut and a deep gash on his back. Picture: Georgina Barnes

Most Read

Man taken to hospital after crash between car and motorbike

Aylsham Road, which has been closed by a crash. Photo: Staff

Norfolk man dies in National Diving Centre tragedy

A man from Great Yarmouth has died following an accident at the National Diving and Activity Centre in Gloucestershire. Picture: Google Maps

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Horrified mother-of-two finds family cat with both ears cut off in brutal knife attack

Georgina Barnes was horrified to find someone had mutilated her cat, Bubba, with a knife. He came home with both of his ears cut and a deep gash on his back. Picture: Georgina Barnes

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Chip shop owner banned from roads for drink driving

Fishers of Hunstanton owner Mark Wilson Picture: Archant

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Football fan turns £10 into £19k with Norwich City bet

The traveling Norwich fans before the Sky Bet Championship match at the DW Stadium, Wigan. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norfolk man dies in National Diving Centre tragedy

A man from Great Yarmouth has died following an accident at the National Diving and Activity Centre in Gloucestershire. Picture: Google Maps

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists