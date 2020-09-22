Norwich charity delivers one million meals to vulnerable people across the city

Norwich charity SOUL Foundation has delivered one million meals to families in need. Picture: SOUL Church Archant

A Norwich charity has announced it has delivered one million meals to vulnerable people across the city.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norwich charity SOUL Foundation has delivered one million meals to families in need. Picture: SOUL Church Norwich charity SOUL Foundation has delivered one million meals to families in need. Picture: SOUL Church

Since the start of the lockdown, the Soul Foundation, part of the Soul Church, has sent out a weekly average of 45,000 meals to 5,000 families.

The team smashed the initial target to deliver 30,000 meals a month, which was set in May, to support those living in food poverty.

Norwich charity SOUL Foundation has delivered one million meals to families in need. Picture: SOUL Church Norwich charity SOUL Foundation has delivered one million meals to families in need. Picture: SOUL Church

Before the coronavirus pandemic, the non-for-profit organisation would deliver 1,000 meals a week.

The thousands of extra deliveries has been enabled by a move to a larger industrial unit near Norwich airport from the previous food parcel hub at Soul Church.

Norwich charity SOUL Foundation has delivered one million meals to families in need. Picture: SOUL Church Norwich charity SOUL Foundation has delivered one million meals to families in need. Picture: SOUL Church

Meals have been delivered by a team of volunteers who store and pack boxes of food at the new building and then distribute them to people in Norwich.

Food has been sent to those who are vulnerable and in need through partnerships with local schools and families, other charities and organisations, as well as individuals who have been referred or have self-referred.

You may also want to watch:

Sam Mooney, head of the Soul Foundation, said: “It’s an honour to have been able to do our part to make a big difference in our city during this season.

“I was recently moved by some small children, who, when they answered the door to one of our team, shouted ‘mummy, we can now eat today’.

“It’s hard to believe that this is a reality in our city, and it’s humbling to know that what we are doing is having such an impact.”

Soul Foundation is the charitable arm of the Soul Church, and was founded by pastor Jon and Chantel Norman.

Mr Norman said: “Our motto has simply been ‘Jesus Cares’ and those 5,000 families who have been receiving our boxes of food each week will see this, as this statement is stickered on all of our food boxes, and getting this message out in a practical way has been our motivation for doing what we are doing.”

Soul Foundation has been awarded grants by The Lind Trust, Norwich Freemen’s Charity and Norfolk Community Foundation, as well as food donations from FARESHARE, HisChurch and various local businesses, including Banham Poultry.

It also partnered with 21 schools to help feed families.

For more information visit www.soulfoundation.org.uk