Volunteers and supporters to take on epic walking challenge for disability charity

Tom Garrod, chief executive of Norwich-based disability charity Nansa. Photo : Steve Adams Steve Adams 2018 : 07398 238853

A challenge to ‘walk around the world’ has been launched to raise thousands for a disability charity in Norwich.

The challenge will see charity workers and supporters of Nansa collectively walk 25,000 miles in 100 days.

For more than 60 years, Nansa has been meeting the needs of people with disabilities at all stages of life, but due to increasing demand the charity is aiming to raise £40,000 to improve its Bowthorpe Road centre.

The first phase of refurbishment will see improvements made to toilet and personal care facilities and more wheelchair accessible spaces.

The campaign has been given a kick-start by £5,000 by investment firm Loveday and Partners and £3,452 raised by A Little Help Norwich.

Tom Garrod, Nansa chief executive, said: “The Around the World in 100 days for Nansa is a superb idea that Loveday and Partners have created and goes to the very heart of what Nansa is about - challenging yourself to be the best you can be.”

To donate, visit: uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fund/LovedayAndPartners.