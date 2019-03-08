Charity and business cook up recipe book project to help bereaved

A mock image of an example story in the Cooking For One cookbook. Picture: Splice Creative. ©CDSTOCK - stock.adobe.com

A Norfolk-based charity has teamed up with a local business to provide support to newly-bereft people in the county.

A volunteer working on the Norwich and Central Norfolk Cruse Bereavement Care enquiry line. Picture: Norwich and Central Norfolk Cruse Bereavement Care A volunteer working on the Norwich and Central Norfolk Cruse Bereavement Care enquiry line. Picture: Norwich and Central Norfolk Cruse Bereavement Care

Norwich and Central Norfolk Cruse Bereavement Care have joined forces with family-run firm Rosedale Funeral Homes to teach people suffering from loss to cook for themselves, with the aim of producing a recipe book.

The book - called Cooking for One - will contain a compilation of recipes and stories written by the bereaved to offer hope and insight to others who have recently lost a loved one.

Created by the team at Rosedale, the idea for the community campaign was formed after they found that, for many, the importance of food and cooking had dwindled in the wake of losing a partner.

Company director Simon Beckett-Allen said: "Over the years of running bereavement support groups, we have learned at Rosedale that many people who have lost a partner find it difficult to prepare meals for just one person and the importance of food and cooking can diminish.

"In memory of my sister Sarah, chef proprietor of Beckett-Reid Catering, I am compiling a collection of recipes and stories that have been written by the bereaved that does not shy away from the reality of grief and the dark place that it can take us, but will offer wisdom and insight, love and hope."

All profits from sales of the book will be donated to Cruse Bereavement Care, who offer advice and support to adults in Norwich and the surrounding area through their free service.

Their team of 55 volunteers - 38 of which are trained bereavement support volunteers - help people to recognise their grief, explore their own feelings and move on with their lives through a programme of six one-to-one sessions.

Area coordinator Rebecca Bushell said: "We're very keen to have people who have been through the service get involved with the book and share their stories, in the hope that they might be able to help others.

"The money raised will help cover the cost of our one-to-one support sessions and also our telephone line, which is open four mornings per week."

Entries are open until January 17, 2020, with the book set to be compiled ahead a launch date in the summer.

For more details visit www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk/cookingforone.