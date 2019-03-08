Search

Advanced search

Charity and business cook up recipe book project to help bereaved

PUBLISHED: 13:40 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:20 11 November 2019

A mock image of an example story in the Cooking For One cookbook. Picture: Splice Creative.

A mock image of an example story in the Cooking For One cookbook. Picture: Splice Creative.

©CDSTOCK - stock.adobe.com

A Norfolk-based charity has teamed up with a local business to provide support to newly-bereft people in the county.

A volunteer working on the Norwich and Central Norfolk Cruse Bereavement Care enquiry line. Picture: Norwich and Central Norfolk Cruse Bereavement CareA volunteer working on the Norwich and Central Norfolk Cruse Bereavement Care enquiry line. Picture: Norwich and Central Norfolk Cruse Bereavement Care

Norwich and Central Norfolk Cruse Bereavement Care have joined forces with family-run firm Rosedale Funeral Homes to teach people suffering from loss to cook for themselves, with the aim of producing a recipe book.

The book - called Cooking for One - will contain a compilation of recipes and stories written by the bereaved to offer hope and insight to others who have recently lost a loved one.

Created by the team at Rosedale, the idea for the community campaign was formed after they found that, for many, the importance of food and cooking had dwindled in the wake of losing a partner.

Company director Simon Beckett-Allen said: "Over the years of running bereavement support groups, we have learned at Rosedale that many people who have lost a partner find it difficult to prepare meals for just one person and the importance of food and cooking can diminish.

You may also want to watch:

"In memory of my sister Sarah, chef proprietor of Beckett-Reid Catering, I am compiling a collection of recipes and stories that have been written by the bereaved that does not shy away from the reality of grief and the dark place that it can take us, but will offer wisdom and insight, love and hope."

All profits from sales of the book will be donated to Cruse Bereavement Care, who offer advice and support to adults in Norwich and the surrounding area through their free service.

Their team of 55 volunteers - 38 of which are trained bereavement support volunteers - help people to recognise their grief, explore their own feelings and move on with their lives through a programme of six one-to-one sessions.

Area coordinator Rebecca Bushell said: "We're very keen to have people who have been through the service get involved with the book and share their stories, in the hope that they might be able to help others.

"The money raised will help cover the cost of our one-to-one support sessions and also our telephone line, which is open four mornings per week."

Entries are open until January 17, 2020, with the book set to be compiled ahead a launch date in the summer.

For more details visit www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk/cookingforone.

Most Read

Norwich’s hidden gem where you can get a huge Sunday roast and a pint for just over £10

Roast beef and all the trimmings at The Windmill, Norwich

Motorcyclist suffers life-changing injuries in crash

A motorcyclist has suffered life-changing injuries after a crash on the Fakenham Road in Taverham. Picture: Google

‘It’s a bit like the Eiffel Tower’: A11’s orange landmark disappears from skyline

An orange fiesta, which has been hanging from a crane for the last 15 years, has disappeared from the skyline Photo: Vehicle Dismantlers Ltd

Body of man found in high street property

The body was found at a property in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Cycling shop shuts as business moves to Norwich

Pedal Revolution has closed in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Most Read

Tributes paid to young badminton player who died in A47 crash

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Star who will switch on Norwich’s Christmas lights is revealed

Norwich City Council has revealed who is turning on the Christmas lights in the city this year. Photo : Steve Adams.

‘It’s a bit like the Eiffel Tower’: A11’s orange landmark disappears from skyline

An orange fiesta, which has been hanging from a crane for the last 15 years, has disappeared from the skyline Photo: Vehicle Dismantlers Ltd

Driver in hospital after crash shuts the A47 for more than three hours

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Thetford after somone had suffered a cardiac arrest. Picture: EAAA

‘It just gets worse’ - parking problems continue at Norfolk retail park

An SUV parked next to a zebra crossing at B&M in Thetford. Picture: Matthew Bailey

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Body of man found in high street property

The body was found at a property in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

‘As a chairman I have noted how few friends I have at the club’ - Lynn owner Stephen Cleeve

King's Lynn Town owner Stephen Cleeve says he has 'few friends' at the club Picture: Ian Burt

Horror as truck runs over and kills ducks and pigeons at beauty spot

Families often go to Diss Mere to feed the ducks. Picture: Archant

Cycling shop shuts as business moves to Norwich

Pedal Revolution has closed in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Norwich’s hidden gem where you can get a huge Sunday roast and a pint for just over £10

Roast beef and all the trimmings at The Windmill, Norwich
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists