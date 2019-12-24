Search

Advanced search

Charity gives out record-breaking number of Christmas hampers

PUBLISHED: 10:13 24 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:37 24 December 2019

Future Projects staff sorting through food donated towards Christmas hampers. Picture: Future Projects.

Future Projects staff sorting through food donated towards Christmas hampers. Picture: Future Projects.

Archant

A Norwich-based charity has broken its own best total by delivering a record-breaking number of Christmas hampers to people and families in need.

Norwich South MP Clive Lewis helps Future Projects staff to pack and send Christmas hampers. Picture: Future Projects.Norwich South MP Clive Lewis helps Future Projects staff to pack and send Christmas hampers. Picture: Future Projects.

Future Projects, a charity which provides education and training to adults and children in disadvantaged communitites across Norfolk, works every year to deliver essentials and food to families in the festive season.

2018 saw a record number of recipients - 110 - but they have managed to send out a new best of 126 hampers this year.

You may also want to watch:

Around 260 people will benefit from the donations.

The charity says that they were helped by an increase in the number of individual donors, as well as the number of organisations supporting the project by donating or collecting items.

Norwich South MP Clive Lewis and former Labour parliamentary candidate for Norwich North Karen Davis also joined staff in helping to pack and distribute hampers.

Future Projects chief executive Daniel Childerhouse said: "In an ideal world we wouldn't need to send out hampers to families in need over Christmas, but unfortunately, we are seeing more and more people in dire need of support at this time of year.

"I'm extremely proud that Future Projects does this work each year. In particular I am proud of the hard work of our staff, partner agencies, and the local community who have come together to make this project work and to make a difference for those worse off than themselves."

Most Read

‘It has ruined everything’ - Villagers say bus service cuts have left them isolated

Pip Ryland waiting for a First Bus with fellow travellers which failed to show up. Picture: Pip Ryland

Norfolk power station sold for £105 million

The King's Lynn Power Station, recommissioned to run on gas, and also generates steam which powers a separate turbine. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

How a family with THIRTEEN children spends Christmas

Gareth Hunt with his partner Ellie Godbold and five of their 13 children, Rheanna, Annemarie, Daisy, Lily and Poppy. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Norwich City midfielder stars in book written by wife

Norwich City midfielder Tom Trybull and his wife Anna at the book signing of her new book 'The Story of Tommie T' based on Tom's life.

Florist closes down because ‘people buy cheap supermarket flowers’

Natalie Marshall, who is closing her florist business. Pic: Flowers at the Forge.

Most Read

An ice rink has opened in Norwich for Christmas

A pop up ice rink is installed at The Georgian Townhouse for Christmas fun Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Serious three-vehicle crash closes part of A47

The A47 has been closed near King's Lynn after a serious collision Picture: Chris Bishop

WEIRD NORFOLK hunt the Beast of the A1075 near Thetford after a raft of recent ‘Bigfoot’ sightings

Thetford Forest on the A1075, where Bigfoot has been sighted. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Florist closes down because ‘people buy cheap supermarket flowers’

Natalie Marshall, who is closing her florist business. Pic: Flowers at the Forge.

Man dies after being injured in hit-and-run

A man, 87, has died after being injured in a hit and run in Hopton on November 13. Picture: Google Maps.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It has ruined everything’ - Villagers say bus service cuts have left them isolated

Pip Ryland waiting for a First Bus with fellow travellers which failed to show up. Picture: Pip Ryland

Norfolk power station sold for £105 million

The King's Lynn Power Station, recommissioned to run on gas, and also generates steam which powers a separate turbine. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘It was just heartbreaking’ - deli window smashed by vandals

The window of Rainbow Deli Norfolk in Fakenham was left smashed overnight. Picture: Naomi Katze

Homeless are offered free stay at city hotel over Christmas

The NR2 Hotel in Earlham Road. Pic: Google Street View.

Town’s 30mph speed limit a step closer to being enforced

Councillors, including Jane James, insert, met with Highways from Norfolk County Council. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists