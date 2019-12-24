Charity gives out record-breaking number of Christmas hampers

Future Projects staff sorting through food donated towards Christmas hampers. Picture: Future Projects. Archant

A Norwich-based charity has broken its own best total by delivering a record-breaking number of Christmas hampers to people and families in need.

Norwich South MP Clive Lewis helps Future Projects staff to pack and send Christmas hampers. Picture: Future Projects. Norwich South MP Clive Lewis helps Future Projects staff to pack and send Christmas hampers. Picture: Future Projects.

Future Projects, a charity which provides education and training to adults and children in disadvantaged communitites across Norfolk, works every year to deliver essentials and food to families in the festive season.

2018 saw a record number of recipients - 110 - but they have managed to send out a new best of 126 hampers this year.

Around 260 people will benefit from the donations.

The charity says that they were helped by an increase in the number of individual donors, as well as the number of organisations supporting the project by donating or collecting items.

Norwich South MP Clive Lewis and former Labour parliamentary candidate for Norwich North Karen Davis also joined staff in helping to pack and distribute hampers.

Future Projects chief executive Daniel Childerhouse said: "In an ideal world we wouldn't need to send out hampers to families in need over Christmas, but unfortunately, we are seeing more and more people in dire need of support at this time of year.

"I'm extremely proud that Future Projects does this work each year. In particular I am proud of the hard work of our staff, partner agencies, and the local community who have come together to make this project work and to make a difference for those worse off than themselves."