Norwich Cathedral Prince Philip service to be shown on YouTube
A special choral evensong with prayers for The Duke of Edinburgh is to be streamed live from Norwich Cathedral on the eve of his funeral.
The Dean of Norwich, the Very Rev Jane Hedges, will preside over the service at 6pm on Friday, April 16, which will be sung by the boys, lay clerks and choral scholars of the Norwich Cathedral Choir.
The Bishop of Norwich, the Rt Rev Graham Usher, will preach and the Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk, The Lady Dannatt, will read a lesson.
Young people who are participating in the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award will also be taking part in the service to be live-streamed on the Norwich Cathedral Services YouTube channel.
The cathedral and cloister will be open until 9.30pm for people to light candles, offer prayers and reflect.
Mrs Hedges, said: “Since the news of The Duke of Edinburgh’s death was announced on Friday, Prince Philip has been remembered in prayers at all Norwich Cathedral services.
“Friday’s Evensong is a further opportunity for people to remember and give thanks for the life of The Duke of Edinburgh and to remember Her Majesty The Queen and The Royal Family in our prayers.”
A Requiem remembering especially The Duke of Edinburgh was held at the Cathedral last Saturday, and from noon that day the cathedral bell was tolled 99 times at the same time as gun salutes took place across the UK.
On the day of The Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral, on Saturday, the Cathedral will join the nation in observing a one minute’s silence at 3pm, which will finish with the cathedral’s tolling bell.
The cathedral will remain open during The Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral and will close following Evening Prayer, which begins at 5.30pm.
The Duke of Edinburgh accompanied Her Majesty The Queen on visits to Norwich Cathedral in 1996 for the Royal Maundy Service during the Cathedral’s 900th anniversary celebrations and in 2010 for the opening of the Hostry.
The cathedral is open daily for individual reflection and prayer with opening times are available on its website.
All are welcome to light candles in tribute to The Duke of Edinburgh and there are dedicated places to do so in the cathedral’s nave and the north and south transepts.