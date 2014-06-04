Norwich Cathedral set to take a starring role in new movie featuring Christoph Waltz and Zach Galifianakis

Published: 5:00 AM June 4, 2014 Updated: 9:58 AM October 10, 2020

Norwich Cathedral is once again set to be a star of the big screen, with filming for a new movie set to take place at the historic venue this month.

Filming of Jack the Giant Slayer at Norwich Cathedral - Credit: Warner Bros

Production staff are due to arrive on Thursday and it is believed they will be working on scenes for the drama Tulip Fever, based on the novel of the same name by author Deborah Moggach who also penned The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.

Model Cara Delevingne, Holliday Grainger and Christoph Waltz are listed on the cast of the film. - Credit: AP

The film website IMDb describes Tulip Fever as a 17th century romance telling the story of an artist who falls for a married young woman while he's commissioned to paint her portrait. The two invest in the risky tulip market in the hope of building a future together.

Christoph Waltz, known for films such as Django Unchained and Water for Elephants, is among the Tulip Fever cast listed on IMDb alongside Holliday Grainger (Jane Eyre, The Borgias, and Anna Karenina), Zach Galifianakis (The Hangover and Due Date), and British fashion model Cara Delevingne who is the face of Burberry's Beauty campaign and has featured in advertising campaigns for other brands including H&M, Zara and Chanel.

Justin Chadwick, who is listed as the film's director, has previously directed The Other Boleyn Girl and Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom.

The filming at Norwich Cathedral is expected to take place mainly in the cloister. Access to parts of the cathedral may be restricted during the filming but the cathedral will remain open and services will take place as normal.

Nobody from the film was available for comment but a statement on Norwich Cathedral's website said: 'Due to the filming of a period drama, there will be potential disruptions for people visiting the Cathedral Thursday 05 – Wednesday 25 June.

'The filming will predominantly take place in the Cloister, but also includes the Dark Entry, south aisle and Presbytery in the Cathedral. This may restrict access to certain parts of the Cathedral at various times, but the Cathedral will remain open to visitors throughout the filming and services will continue as normal.

'Staff and volunteers are aware of the filming schedule and will be on hand to provide relevant information to visitors.'

In 2011 Norwich Cathedral was used as one of the film locations for the movie Jack the Giant Slayer starring Ewan McGregor, Nicholas Hoult, Eleanor Tomlinson, Stanley Tucci, Ian McShane and Bill Nighy.

Parts of the 900-year-old building were transformed into a castle for the Warner Brothers movie based on the classic fairy tale Jack and the Beanstalk.

Prior to this Norwich Cathedral was used for filming scenes in My Talks With Dean Spanley starring Peter O'Toole and Jeremy Northam.

• Anybody with questions about how the filming at Norwich Cathedral this month may affect their visit should call 01603 218300 or email reception@cathedral.org.uk