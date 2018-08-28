Search

Norwich Cathedral to pay tribute to the fallen with series of Remembrance commemorations

PUBLISHED: 12:02 09 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:58 09 November 2018

Soldiers with links to Norwich are being remembered in the There But Not There installation at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Paul Hurst

Soldiers with links to Norwich are being remembered in the There But Not There installation at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Paul Hurst

copyright (c) paul hurst all rights reserved

Those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the fight for freedom will be saluted during Remembrance commemorations at Norwich Cathedral.

Throughout November, visitors can walk through A Curtain of Poppies into Norwich Cathedral's military chapel. Picture: Paul Hurst

As the nation pays tribute to the fallen, General the Lord Dannatt - former head of the British Army - will give a talk on The Law, Morality and Armed Conflict this evening from 6.30pm. To book tickets (£6), visit the cathedral website.

Tomorrow night (November 10) sees the cathedral’s Chamber Choir and Players join forces with the Västerås Cathedral Motet Choir to mark the centenary of the First World War’s culmination. The We Will Remember Them concert, starting at 7.30pm, features works by Brahms and Parry. Call 01603 630000 or visit the cathedral website to book tickets (£14 -£26).

On Remembrance Sunday (November 11), commemorations begin at 6am with a lone piper joining a nationwide rendition of ‘Battle’s O’er’, played at the end of battle.

Following a 10.40am Service of Remembrance at the War Memorial outside City Hall, armed forces members and veterans will parade to the Cathedral where the Bishop of Norwich will preach at an 11.40am service.

The Embroiderers' Guild 100 Hearts exhibition at Norwich Cathedral is telling tells tales of comradeship and bravery. Picture: Emma Knights

At 6pm on Sunday the cathedral will host a Service of Light, filling the nave with candlelight. Those in attendance will join a procession to City Hall before a 6.45pm service, including the ringing of the city bells and lighting of a beacon.

The Very Revd Jane Hedges, Dean of Norwich, said: “We will remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice and we will give thanks for their courage and fortitude.

“As we pray for the bereaved, we will also look to the future and reflect on the ways in which we can help to bring peace and reconciliation in our world.

“We pray the young people of today and in generations to come may never experience such loss and suffering as the people we are remembering.”

Throughout November, visitors can walk through A Curtain of Poppies into the Cathedral’s military chapel (St Saviour’s Chapel), while 11 soldiers linked to the Cathedral and Norwich School are remembered in the There But Not There installation.

The Embroiders’ Guild 100 Hearts exhibition tells tales of comradeship and bravery, and crosses can be dedicated to loved ones in the Cathedral’s Field of Remembrance.

Norwich Cathedral will be joined by visitors from its twin city of Koblenz in Germany and from Fécamp in France during the commemorations.

