Norwich Cathedral to resume public worship

Norwich Cathedral in the Spring. Photograph: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith Norwich Cathedral © 2020

Norwich Cathedral is looking forward to resuming public worship and reopening the historic building to general visitors this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This is second step in the reopening of the Cathedral which, like all Church of England Churches, had been closed to the public for nearly three months due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The first step in reopening saw the Cathedral open for individual prayer daily from June 15.

Public worship will resume on Sunday, July 5 when services will take place at the following times: 7.30am Morning Prayer, 8am Holy Communion, 10.30am Eucharist and 3.30pm Evening Prayer.

These will be said services without the Cathedral Choir as government guidelines currently advise against singing in churches.

The Cathedral had introduced a number of special measures to keep everyone safe during services, these include extra hand cleaning facilities and social distancing measures, the building is also being closed to general visitors while worship takes place.

You may also want to watch:

The Dean of Norwich, the Very Revd Jane Hedges, said: “We are delighted to be able to open Norwich Cathedral’s doors once more for public worship and are looking forward to welcoming people to our daily services from this Sunday.

“It is also wonderful news that from this weekend the Cathedral can once again be open for general visitors.

“Great care has been taken to ensure everyone’s safety, and full details about the measures being put in place are available on the Cathedral website.”

On Sunday, the Cathedral will mark the 72nd anniversary of the NHS which was founded on July 5 1948 by ringing one of its bells 72 times after Evening Prayer.

The Cathedral’s bells will also ring out at 5pm on Sunday as part of a nationwide clap to thank the NHS.

General visitors and tourists will be able to visit the Cathedral when public worship is not taking place, is not taking place from July 5 and the cloisters and labyrinth from July 6.

The Refectory, the Cathedral Shop and the toilets will continue to be closed to visitors for the time being.

For all the latest information about Norwich Cathedral including full service times, visit cathedral.org.uk