Here's what you can see from the top of Norwich Cathedral's new helter skelter

PUBLISHED: 13:09 14 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:09 14 August 2019

Roof bosses in the nave seen from the helter skelter during Seeing it Differently. Photo: Norwich Cathedral / Bill Smith

Norwich Cathedral © 2019

The 50ft helter skelter installed inside Norwich Cathedral has been met with both outrage and delight.

But the brightly-coloured slide has not only prompted an outpouring of opinions.

The striped fairground structure offers visitors to the religious site the chance to get closer to parts of the building's medieval features.

A collection of decorative medieval bosses, also known as stone knobs or protrusions, adorn the heights of the cathedral's nave.

Intended to hide the ceiling joints from view, the intricate carvings also feature skilful depictions of biblical scenes.

Rev Canon Andy Bryant said the "playful" ride, part of the cathedral's Seeing Differently project, aims to get visitors closer than ever to the famous collection.

He said: "We've got more than 250 bosses telling the story of the Bible but the trouble is they're so high up."

And he added that visitors could now "enjoy what I would argue is one of the great gems of the city".

