Knitters needed to create giant woollen house
PUBLISHED: 13:56 03 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:56 03 June 2019
People are being asked to get their knitting needles out to help create a giant woollen house outside Norwich Cathedral.
Norwich-based charity St Martins Housing Trust has teamed up with the cathedral for the project which aims to raise awareness about homelessness.
It will see 4,677 scarves turned into a giant woollen home - representing the estimated 4,677 people who slept rough on the streets of England last year.
People are now being asked to knit or crochet scarves which will be used to build the house.
The creation will then go on display at the cathedral from October 7 to 14 to coincide with World Homelessness Day on October 10.
A 'knitting flashmob' kicks off the appeal for scarves outside the Cathedral, close to the Ethelbert Gate, at 1pm on June 4.
- For more information visit www.stmartinshousing.org.uk/knittedhouse