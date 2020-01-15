Would you be prepared to camp out in Norwich Cathedral for a homeless charity?

People have been urged to support some of the most vulnerable in our society by bedding down on the stone floor of Norwich Cathedral.

Norwich Cathedral is hosting a sleep out in support of homeless organisations in the city. Photo: Norwich Cathedral

On Friday, February 7, the cathedral's cloisters will play host to a unique sleep out, raising money for Norwich-based homelessness charity St Martins.

The event challenges people aged 18 and over to spend the night in the centuries-old surrounds, where someone with real-life experience of sleeping rough will share their story of getting their life back on track.

The Revd Canon Andrew Bryant, Canon for Mission and Pastoral Care, said: "It cannot be considered any great hardship to go to sleep amidst the wonderful architecture of the Cloisters; uncomfortable and cold perhaps, but safe and dry and for one night only.

"There is nothing virtuous about being part of a sleepout. The purpose is to raise funds for an excellent local charity who supports homeless people every day of the year. We hope the event will raise awareness about the issue of homelessness and inform people about what we can all do to help."

A Night in the Cloisters is part of a special weekend at Norwich Cathedral focusing on homelessness.

On Saturday, February 8, stories of homelessness will be told through a 'living library', where visitors can spend time with people who have been homeless, and find out about their experience.

There will also be an opportunity to meet the different organisations and charities working across the city to address homelessness, and find out how best the public can help. At 2pm, local author Robert Ashton will talk about his latest book, Any Spare Change?, which documents his quest to understand the issue of homelessness.

St Martins' The Knitted House will also be returning to the Cathedral from February 6 to 24.

The sculpture is made from 4,677 scarves, each representing a person who slept on the streets in the UK last year.

As part of the day of activities on Saturday February 8, there will be a special act of worship around The Knitted House at 3.30pm.

On Sunday, February 9, Dr Jan Sheldon, CEO of St Martins, will give the address at Norwich Cathedral's 10.30am Sung Eucharist which will be followed by a community lunch.