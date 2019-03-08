Search

Cathedral fun day sees youngsters have fun with bugs, beasts and beautiful things

PUBLISHED: 13:18 12 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:53 12 April 2019

Archant

All creatures great and small entertained families at Norwich Cathedral’s Easter holiday family fun day.

‘Bugs, Beasts and Beautiful Things!’ Was the theme of Wednesday’s event which saw more than 1,000 people join in with arts and crafts, theatre shows, dance workshops and story telling.

Janet Marshall, the Cathedral’s head of schools and family learning, said: “It was a day of relaxed fun with something for everybody.

“I think that was the key to the success of it, people could feel at home in their Cathedral, they could do arts and crafts and make things, they could dance and see theatre shows and just enjoy being at the Cathedral.”

The Cathedral’s Easter events and services continue this weekend with a concert by Norwich Cathedral Choir on Saturday at 7.30pm and a 10am Palm Sunday procession led by a donkey from The Forum to the Cathedral for a 10.30am service.

