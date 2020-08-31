Norwich Cathedral chorister reaches semi-finals of prestigious BBC competition

Norwich Cathedral chorister Alice Platten is one of 10 young singers to be picked for the semi-finals of the BBC Young Chorister of the Year competition. Picture: Paul Hurst copyright (c) paul hurst all rights reserved

Norwich Cathedral chorister Alice Platten is celebrating reaching the semi-finals of the prestigious BBC Young Chorister of the Year competition.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A number of singers from Norwich Cathedral submitted video entries for the BBC Young Chorister of the Year competition. Picture: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith A number of singers from Norwich Cathedral submitted video entries for the BBC Young Chorister of the Year competition. Picture: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith

Fourteen-year-old Alice is one of just 10 choristers across the country in the running for the coveted accolade.

She impressed judges with her audition performances of Ex ore innocentium by John Ireland and The Little Road to Bethlehem by Michael Head.

MORE: Norwich Cathedral joins Aled Jones and 250 choristers in fundraising song for choirs

The talented Norwich School pupil will compete in the semi-finals in September and as part of this she will have the chance to enjoy a masterclass with singing superstar and former chorister Katherine Jenkins.

Norwich Cathedral chorister Alice Platten is one of 10 young singers to be picked for the semi-finals of the BBC Young Chorister of the Year competition. Picture: Hannah Hutchins Norwich Cathedral chorister Alice Platten is one of 10 young singers to be picked for the semi-finals of the BBC Young Chorister of the Year competition. Picture: Hannah Hutchins

The competition, which is run jointly by Radio 2 and Songs of Praise, will be broadcast on both radio and television later in the year.

Alice said: “I was really shocked to get the call from the BBC. I am really looking forward to following in the footsteps of previous Norwich choristers and being involved in the programme, especially being able to meet Katherine Jenkins with the other choristers for a masterclass.”

You may also want to watch:

Ashley Grote, Norwich Cathedral’s master of music, said everyone at the Cathedral was incredibly proud of the young singer.

“For Alice to have been selected as one of the final five girls in this year’s BBC Young Chorister of the Year is a tremendous achievement,” he said.

“A number of Norwich choristers submitted video entries which, without exception, were all excellent, but Alice’s entry particularly stood out and I am not surprised the judges were impressed by her.

Successful semi-finalists will get to work with singing superstar and former chorister Katherine Jenkins. Picture: PA Images Successful semi-finalists will get to work with singing superstar and former chorister Katherine Jenkins. Picture: PA Images

“She is a natural performer who is not only a very accomplished singer for her age, but also an engaging performer who smiles at her audience.

“I am delighted that Norwich will be represented in the final stages of this prestigious competition. It reflects the outstanding calibre of the boys and girls we are fortunate to have in the choir here.”

MORE: Diocese of Norwich becomes first to hold ordinations this year

Alice, who is the daughter of Norwich Cathedral’s Canon Precentor, the Revd Canon Aidan Platten, has been a chorister at Norwich Cathedral for the last three years and previously sang in the choir of St Mark’s Hamilton Terrace in London.

She also plays the violin and piano and is about to start her GCSE music course. As well as enjoying music, Alice also loves drama, reading and the outdoors.

Five girl choristers and five boy choristers semi-finalists will be given the chance to work with either Katherine Jenkins or Aled Jones. Three girls and three boys will then progress to the final where one will be crowned BBC Young Chorister of the Year, appearing on Songs of Praise and having the chance to take part in BBC radio recordings.