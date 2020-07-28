Roarsome picnic comes to Norwich Cathedral
PUBLISHED: 16:18 28 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:18 28 July 2020
Abigail Nicholson
Cameron Caldwell, six, comes face to face with Ploddy, Norwich Cathedral's Diplodocus puppet, ready for the Prehistoric Trail of dinosaurs. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Copyright: Archant 2020
It was a roaring success!
Enjoying a Norfolk Day picnic in the cloisters out of the rain at Norwich Cathedral, ready for the Prehistoric Trail of dinosaurs. Sharon Day with her daughter Caitlin, six, with her favourite dinosaurs. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Ploddy, Norwich Cathedral’s dinosaur puppet, has a summer of prehistoric fun planned for children visiting Norwich Cathedral.
And Ploddy’s Prehistoric Adventures kicked off on Norfolk Day - Monday, July 27 - when families were invited to a ‘roarsome’ picnic in the cathedral grounds.
Children were able to go on an adventure around the cathedral, learning about different dinosaurs.
A spokesperson from Norwich Cathedral said: “ Children will be able to enjoy spotting dinosaurs hidden around the cathedral and have fun doing a dinosaur quiz.
Enjoying a Norfolk Day picnic in the cloisters out of the rain at Norwich Cathedral, ready for the Prehistoric Trail of dinosaurs. From left, Evelyn Fuller, three; Pixie Waterhouse, three; Holly Gilbert, with Elsie Waterhouse, one; Lucas Fuller, six-months-old with mum, Harriet. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
“Every child who completes the trail will be rewarded with a prize from the cathedral shop.”
There will be a new trail to follow every Monday during the summer holidays and more details about the rest of the trails will be revealed soon.
For more information, visit www.cathedral.org.uk/
Caitlin Day, six, with her favourite dinosaurs, enjoying a Norfolk Day picnic in the cloisters at Norwich Cathedral, before going on the Prehistoric Trail. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Cameron Caldwell, six, comes face to face with Ploddy, Norwich Cathedral's Diplodocus puppet, ready for the Prehistoric Trail of dinosaurs. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Pteranodon flying in Norwich Cathedral's Prehistoric Trail of dinosaurs. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
You may also want to watch:
Evelyn Townsend, four, leads mum Laura, and dad Josh around Norwich Cathedral's Prehistoric Trail of dinosaurs. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Evelyn Townsend, four, leads mum Laura, and dad Josh around Norwich Cathedral's Prehistoric Trail of dinosaurs. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.