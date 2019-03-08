Can you spot your child singing at Norwich Cathedral?
PUBLISHED: 17:32 02 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:32 02 November 2019
Copyright: Archant 2019
Norwich's most famous building helped some of the region's youngsters get on song with a special event this weekend.
Children as young as six got the chance to be a chorister for the day at Norwich Cathedral with a fun-filled day of music-making, workshops and performance
You may also want to watch:
After spending the day taking part in a range of musical activities, the youngsters were then given the opportunity to belt out some songs in the cathedral itself, performing a special evensong for their parents and carers.
Ashley Grote, master of music at Norwich Cathedral, said: "Our Be A Chorister days have become a hugely popular addition to our annual music programme here at the cathedral.
"It is a wonderful opportunity for boys and girls - whether they want to be choristers or not - to experience the thrill of singing in the cathedral alongside so many other children."