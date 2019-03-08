Search

Can you spot your child singing at Norwich Cathedral?

PUBLISHED: 17:32 02 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:32 02 November 2019

Youngsters in the singing workshop at the Be A Chorister Day at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Youngsters in the singing workshop at the Be A Chorister Day at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2019

Norwich's most famous building helped some of the region's youngsters get on song with a special event this weekend.

One of the youngsters during the rehearsal for Evensong at the Norwich Cathedral's Be A Chorister Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYOne of the youngsters during the rehearsal for Evensong at the Norwich Cathedral's Be A Chorister Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Children as young as six got the chance to be a chorister for the day at Norwich Cathedral with a fun-filled day of music-making, workshops and performance

After spending the day taking part in a range of musical activities, the youngsters were then given the opportunity to belt out some songs in the cathedral itself, performing a special evensong for their parents and carers.

Ashley Grote, master of music at Norwich Cathedral, said: "Our Be A Chorister days have become a hugely popular addition to our annual music programme here at the cathedral.

Youngsters taking part in the Be A Chorister Day, with some of the choristers at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYYoungsters taking part in the Be A Chorister Day, with some of the choristers at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

"It is a wonderful opportunity for boys and girls - whether they want to be choristers or not - to experience the thrill of singing in the cathedral alongside so many other children."

