Female saints the focus of cathedral art exhibition

Artist Frances Martin with her paintings in the Hostry exhibition space at Norwich Cathedral.

Female saints and saint-like figures are the focus of the latest art exhibition at Norwich Cathedral.



Artist Frances Martin's exhibition, Women of the Wild Frontier, is on display in the Hostry until April 12.

Ms Frances said: "I am especially interested in the stories and symbols, emblems, instruments and also animals which the figures are linked with.

"A major influence has been stained glass windows, from the former St Mary's Priory, plus other locations, from medieval times.

"I love the simplicity of the glass, both line and bold colour. I would like to draw from the real spiritual significance of the cathedral environment, and to place these saintly women in the space will, I hope, feel right."



The works are in a mix of media, some black and white, charcoal and also in strong colour, using inks on watercolour paper. They have been created in Frances' studio, in St Etheldreda's Church, a short walk south of the cathedral, in King Street, Norwich.

