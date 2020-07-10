Search

Norwich Cathedral joins Aled Jones and 250 choristers in fundraising song for choirs

PUBLISHED: 06:30 12 July 2020

Norwich Cathedral Choir before the lockdown. Picture: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith

Norwich Cathedral © 2019

Norwich Cathedral has teamed up with more than 250 choristers to create a special lockdown recording to raise funds for an appeal for choirs unable to perform.

Master of Music at Norwich Cathedral, Ashley Grote. Picture: Denise BradleyMaster of Music at Norwich Cathedral, Ashley Grote. Picture: Denise Bradley

With singing currently not allowed in public worship due to the coronavirus pandemic, choirs are facing an uncertain future as it is difficult to know when they will once again be able to perform in cathedrals.

Inspired by the Cathedral Choirs’ Emergency Fund appeal, Norwich Cathedral’s Master of Music Ashley Grote has created a new arrangement of Robert Prizeman’s song Sing Forever.

MORE: Norwich Cathedral to resume public worship

Singers Aled Jones, Elizabeth Watts and William Miles-Kingston, the BBC Young Chorister of the Year, together with Norwich Cathedral organist David Dunnett and a combined 269 choristers from 41 choral foundations, also joined in the recording.

Opera singer and Norwich Cathedral ex-chorister Elizabeth Watts. Picture: Marco BorggreveOpera singer and Norwich Cathedral ex-chorister Elizabeth Watts. Picture: Marco Borggreve

International opera singer and Norwich Cathedral ex-chorister Elizabeth Watts said: “Singing is a massive part of the spiritual life of the nation and cathedrals provide the bedrock of choral singing plus top notch training for so many young people.

“I hope Sing Forever inspires people to support cathedrals to do exactly that in these difficult times.”

This project has been put together by Norwich Cathedral and Friends of Cathedral Music.

Aled Jones who performs on the new arrangement of Sing Forever. Picture: Deacon CommunicationsAled Jones who performs on the new arrangement of Sing Forever. Picture: Deacon Communications

The Cathedral Choirs’ Emergency Fund aims to raise £1 million and make grants to cathedral choral foundations in need.

MORE: Memorial in Norwich Cathedral to remember each Norfolk person to die from coronavirus

Friends of Cathedral Music chairman Peter Allwood said: “This song sums up perfectly how choristers and choir directors feel at the moment. They face huge uncertainty as to when choirs will be heard again in our great cathedrals.

“Without sung services, and without tourism, cathedrals will struggle to rebuild their income, and no longer be able to sustain the same level of musical excellence.

Norwich Cathedral Choir before the lockdown. Picture: Norwich Cathedral/Nick ButcherNorwich Cathedral Choir before the lockdown. Picture: Norwich Cathedral/Nick Butcher

“We hope that the emergency appeal will be able to help in this time of need. We are hugely grateful to the team at Norwich Cathedral for steering this project and to all the young choristers who have taken part.”

Aled Jones added: “It was a pleasure to be able to help with this brilliant project. Many choral foundations face an uncertain future so I hope this song will inspire listeners and viewers to support the Emergency Fund.”

• The Sing Forever video can be found at justgiving.com/fundraising/Cathedral-Choirs-Sing-Forever

