Special early opening at Norwich Castle on Remembrance Sunday

Norwich Castle is marking the 100th anniversary of the Armistice with a special early opening on Remembrance Sunday.

Doors will open at 11.02am on Sunday, November 11, to give visitors a chance to continue their commemoration with a visit to the castle’s Armistice: Legacy of the Great War in Norfolk exhibition.

The exhibition, which opened on October 20, explores the breadth and depth of the impact of the First World War on Norwich and Norfolk, including the coastal defences, changes in agriculture and industrial transformation.

Visitors can also learn the stories of communities and individuals whose lives were transformed by the war.

Further exhibition events inspired by the Armistice are also taking place throughout November, including Tuesday lunchtime talks, a poetry workshop and the day-long family-friendly event Life During the First World War.

The museum will be free to attend for armed forces personnel and veterans on Remembrance Sunday.