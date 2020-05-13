New project celebrating Norwich Castle launches with free supplement

A new project celebrating Norwich Castle, its past and the ongoing project to transform the Castle Keep is launching in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News Archant

For centuries Norwich Castle has watched over Norwich and played a key role in city life.

Now, a new project celebrating the iconic landmark, its past and the ongoing project to transform the Castle Keep is launching in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News.

Called ‘Norwich Castle: The People’s Palace’, from tomorrow (Friday, May 15) a weekly supplement celebrating the Norman building will be available free with copies of both papers.

Designed to be fun and informative, the four page pull-out will feature projects to keep children in key stage 1 and 2 entertained, facts about the castle and well being activities for readers of all ages .

The first issue will cover sports, games and pastimes and include medieval inspired ways to ease boredom and a home workout inspired by a 14th century monk.

For those unable to access a copy of the paper the supplement will also be available to download from the EDP website.