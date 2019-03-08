Search

Advanced search

Gallery

New leisure operators set to open in Norwich's Castle Quarter

PUBLISHED: 10:32 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:35 30 September 2019

Castle Quarter party. Picture: Angela Sharpe

Castle Quarter party. Picture: Angela Sharpe

Picture: Angela Sharpe

A relaunched Norwich shopping centre is set to announce two new leisure operators opening in the city.

Castle Quarter party. Picture: Angela SharpeCastle Quarter party. Picture: Angela Sharpe

The launch event of the rebranded Castle Quarter was held on Saturday, September 28, with visitors flocking to the former Castle Mall.

And centre manager Robert Bradley, who described the day as "fantastic" said the mall was in talks with two leisure providers and hoped to announce details soon.

He said: "It was a fantastic day. Footfall figures were high with the centre buzzing on Saturday, and on Sunday too.

"This is just the beginning for Castle Quarter as more changes are rolled out over the forthcoming months.

Castle Quarter party. Picture: Angela SharpeCastle Quarter party. Picture: Angela Sharpe

"We are currently under offer with two more leisure operators and hope to be able to announce details of those soon."

Attendees got the chance to meet special guest, Norwich Love Island contestant, DJ and personal trainer, Sam Bird, and enjoy an inflatable maze, crazy golf, silent disco and giant Tetris.

READ MORE: Revealed: Norwich's Castle Mall to get new name and new look

Castle Quarter party. Picture: Angela SharpeCastle Quarter party. Picture: Angela Sharpe

Castle Quarter party. Picture: Angela SharpeCastle Quarter party. Picture: Angela Sharpe

Castle Quarter party. Picture: Angela SharpeCastle Quarter party. Picture: Angela Sharpe

Castle Quarter party. Picture: Angela SharpeCastle Quarter party. Picture: Angela Sharpe

Castle Quarter party. Picture: Angela SharpeCastle Quarter party. Picture: Angela Sharpe

Castle Quarter party. Picture: Angela SharpeCastle Quarter party. Picture: Angela Sharpe

Castle Quarter party. Picture: Angela SharpeCastle Quarter party. Picture: Angela Sharpe

Castle Quarter party. Picture: Angela SharpeCastle Quarter party. Picture: Angela Sharpe

Castle Quarter party. Picture: Angela SharpeCastle Quarter party. Picture: Angela Sharpe

Castle Quarter party. Picture: Angela SharpeCastle Quarter party. Picture: Angela Sharpe

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

‘My adrenaline was flowing’: How hero shopper helped police officer who was being attacked

PC Dan Chilvers was attacked by a man on Haymarkey in Norwich on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Matt Cossey

Van left stranded at high tide in coastal town

This van was found stranded after high tide in Blakeney during a weekend of wet weather in Norfolk. Picture: Jason Gardiner/Norfolk Countryside Photos

Flood alerts around coast following heavy rain

High tides, high winds and wet weather are combining to cause flood warnings around the Norfolk coast. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography.

High tide means tidal wave on Norfolk river

A tidal wave on the Great Ouse near King's Lynn Picture: Kevin Holland

‘We were all screaming’ - Amazon hands over £16,000 after driver runs over dog

The Snell family almost lost their dog Dukey after an Amazon delivery driver ran over him when leaving their property. After amassing a bill of thousands of pounds for his lifesaving treatment, Amazon have paid the vets bills for the family. Tracy Riches Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Most Read

‘My adrenaline was flowing’: How hero shopper helped police officer who was being attacked

PC Dan Chilvers was attacked by a man on Haymarkey in Norwich on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Matt Cossey

Van left stranded at high tide in coastal town

This van was found stranded after high tide in Blakeney during a weekend of wet weather in Norfolk. Picture: Jason Gardiner/Norfolk Countryside Photos

Flood alerts around coast following heavy rain

High tides, high winds and wet weather are combining to cause flood warnings around the Norfolk coast. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography.

High tide means tidal wave on Norfolk river

A tidal wave on the Great Ouse near King's Lynn Picture: Kevin Holland

‘We were all screaming’ - Amazon hands over £16,000 after driver runs over dog

The Snell family almost lost their dog Dukey after an Amazon delivery driver ran over him when leaving their property. After amassing a bill of thousands of pounds for his lifesaving treatment, Amazon have paid the vets bills for the family. Tracy Riches Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Football club apologises for ‘unsatisfactory and disturbing’ coach mix-up

King's Lynn fans cheer on their side, which lost 3-0 to York Picture: Ian Burt

Woman seriously injured after crashing into tree

The B1108 was closed following the crash in Kimberley, in which a woman was seriously injured. Pic: Google Street View

David Freezer: Six things you might have missed following Norwich City’s defeat at Crystal Palace

Max Aarons and Marco Stiepermann, right, thank the travelling Norwich City fans following defeat at Crystal Palace Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Meaty menu part of pub’s push to draw crowds

Julie Oatham, landlady of the Butchers Arms at East Ruston. The pub was forced to shut for a couple of months last year, but has since sought to put itself at the centre of the community. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Loan Round-Up - Hectic weekend for Canaries out on loan

Sean Raggett of Norwich City during the Pre-season Friendly match at the Sincil Bank Stadium, Lincoln Picture by James Wilson/Focus Images Ltd 07522 978714‚Ä¨‚Ä¨ 10/07/2018
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists