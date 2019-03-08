Gallery

New leisure operators set to open in Norwich's Castle Quarter

Castle Quarter party. Picture: Angela Sharpe Picture: Angela Sharpe

A relaunched Norwich shopping centre is set to announce two new leisure operators opening in the city.

The launch event of the rebranded Castle Quarter was held on Saturday, September 28, with visitors flocking to the former Castle Mall.

And centre manager Robert Bradley, who described the day as "fantastic" said the mall was in talks with two leisure providers and hoped to announce details soon.

He said: "It was a fantastic day. Footfall figures were high with the centre buzzing on Saturday, and on Sunday too.

"This is just the beginning for Castle Quarter as more changes are rolled out over the forthcoming months.

"We are currently under offer with two more leisure operators and hope to be able to announce details of those soon."

Attendees got the chance to meet special guest, Norwich Love Island contestant, DJ and personal trainer, Sam Bird, and enjoy an inflatable maze, crazy golf, silent disco and giant Tetris.

