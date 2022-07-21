Photo competition opens to celebrate Norfolk Day
- Credit: Archant
Norfolk is a dream county for any keen photographer.
With its big open skies, beautiful beaches, pretty country villages, historic towns, famous landmarks and a rich variety of wildlife and natural beauty spots, there are ample opportunities to snap away.
And in the lead-up to Norfolk Day, which takes place on Wednesday, July 27, Castle Quarter in Norwich is running a photo competition asking people to share their favourite images of the county.
Open to professionals, amateurs, phone snappers and everyone in-between, the aim is to curate a stunning gallery of shots of Norfolk, taken by the people of Norfolk, for visitors to Castle Quarter to enjoy.
Rob Bradley is the centre manager of Castle Quarter and a keen photographer in his spare time.
He said: “We’re really lucky to have so many incredible photo opportunities in Norfolk, from the seals at Blakeney, to the instantly recognisable Happisburgh lighthouse, the River Wensum winding through Norwich, to the vibrancy of Great Yarmouth’s colourful seafront.
“To mark Norfolk Day and celebrate all that’s wonderful and diverse about our county, we’re asking people to share their favourite photos so we can create a gallery showing Norfolk at its best from every angle.”
All photo entries will be shared in a special Norfolk Day gallery on the Castle Quarter website and the best eight will go on display in Castle Quarter’s Norfolk Day gallery from Wednesday, July 27.
The photographers of the eight winning shots will also receive a £20 gift card for the Castle Quarter store of their choice.
Last year, the winning eight photos in the Castle Quarter Norfolk Day competition included shots capturing poppy fields, sandy coastlines, and peaceful countryside scenes.
To enter either:
Submit on the Castle Quarter website.
Email your photo to info@castlequarternorwich.co.uk with ‘Norfolk Day Photo Entry’ in the subject.
Drop your printed photo off at the management office in Castle Quarter in A3 format, remembering to include your name, contact number and/or email on the back.