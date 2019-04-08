Norwich Castle adds work by contemporary artists to its collection

Oreet Ashery, Passing through Metal, Kettle�s Yard as part of Fig Futures, 40 knitters and the Death Metal band Anoxide. Picture: Josh Murfitt © Josh Murfitt

Art lovers will be able to see work by six leading contemporary artists as Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery increases its collection.

Eva Rothschild, Stool, 2018. Picture:Eva Rothschild Eva Rothschild, Stool, 2018. Picture:Eva Rothschild

The Castle has acquired works by Oreet Ashery, Joe Moran, Broomber and Chanarin, Eva Rothschild, Francesco Pedraglio and Patrick Coyle.

Dr Rosy Gray, Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery curator, said: “We have acquired the most incredible acquisitions for our contemporary art collection across a range of media including print, sculpture and performance.

“The opportunity to share work of such calibre with our audiences is a wonderful legacy for this exceptional project.”

The pieces have been supplied by Fig-Futures which organised 16 week-long shows featuring work by 18 artists in galleries around the country.

Eva Rothschild, Double Eclipse, 2017. Picture: Eva Rothschild Eva Rothschild, Double Eclipse, 2017. Picture: Eva Rothschild

The first chance for audiences to see some of the new work comes on May 11 when Joe Moran’s durational dance work Singular will be presented as part of the Norfolk and Norwich Festival programme.