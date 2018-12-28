More than 26,000 people visit First World War castle exhibition

The exhibition is being held at Norwich Castle. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography Copyright Simon Finlay 2017

More than 26,000 people have visited Norwich Castle’s exhibition on the impact of the First World War on Norfolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

‘Armistice; Legacy of the Great War in Norfolk’ looks at how the county and people who lived here were changed by the conflict.

The exhibition features local artefacts from the era and loans from museums across the county.

The Armistice-themed activity ‘Peace: Street Party 2018’ also runs alongside the exhibition until January 2.

Families can soak up the jubilant atmosphere of the armistice while enjoying a host of activities including making origami symbols of peace and embroidery.

The exhibition is supported by the Royal British Legion and SSAFA, and has been funded through the Heritage Lottery Fund, Norwich Town Close Estates Charity, The Worshipful Company of Dyers and Norfolk Arts Service.

The exhibition is on until Sunday, January 6.