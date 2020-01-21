Victorian building once home to Colman family listed for sale for £2m
PUBLISHED: 12:21 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:21 21 January 2020
Archant
A Victorian city building once home to the Colman family has been listed for sale for £2m.
The historic Carrow House, on King Street, was first built in the 1860s for the Colman family, who lived there.
It also once housed Norfolk Museums' collection of costumes and textiles, was later home to Norfolk County Council's social services department and most recently housed Norfolk Coroner's Court, which is due to move to County Hall.
But it has been deemed "surplus" to council requirements, and has been listed for sale for £2m.
In 2016, it was estimated that moving staff to council headquarters would save £430,000 a year.
The Grade II listed building, which has a six-storey 1960s office building adjoining the site, features the large Winter Garden conservatory, created by former city manufacturers Boulton and Paul, which overlooks a sunken rose garden.