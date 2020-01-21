Victorian building once home to Colman family listed for sale for £2m

A historic photo of Carrow Hall's conservatory.

A Victorian city building once home to the Colman family has been listed for sale for £2m.

Carrow House's conservatory, pictured in 2007.

The historic Carrow House, on King Street, was first built in the 1860s for the Colman family, who lived there.

An illustration dated June 22, 1897, from Boulton & Paul's catalogue showing the conservatory at Carrow House in Norwich.

It also once housed Norfolk Museums' collection of costumes and textiles, was later home to Norfolk County Council's social services department and most recently housed Norfolk Coroner's Court, which is due to move to County Hall.

Carrow House, pictured in more recent times.

But it has been deemed "surplus" to council requirements, and has been listed for sale for £2m.

Carrow House, Norwich.

In 2016, it was estimated that moving staff to council headquarters would save £430,000 a year.

Part of Carrow House undergoing a refurbishment in 2007.

The Grade II listed building, which has a six-storey 1960s office building adjoining the site, features the large Winter Garden conservatory, created by former city manufacturers Boulton and Paul, which overlooks a sunken rose garden.

Inside Carrow House's conservatory in 2007. Pictured are Ruth Battersby and Vicky Manthorpe. Carrow House is now being sold for £2m.

Restoration work at the Carrow House conservatory, pictured in 2004.

