Victorian building once home to Colman family listed for sale for £2m

PUBLISHED: 12:21 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:21 21 January 2020

A historic photo of Carrow Hall's conservatory. Photo: Sonya Duncan

A historic photo of Carrow Hall's conservatory. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Archant

A Victorian city building once home to the Colman family has been listed for sale for £2m.

Carrow House's conservatory, pictured in 2007. Photo: Sonya DuncanCarrow House's conservatory, pictured in 2007. Photo: Sonya Duncan

The historic Carrow House, on King Street, was first built in the 1860s for the Colman family, who lived there.

An illustration dated June 22, 1897, from Boulton & Paul's catalogue showing the conservatory at Carrow House in Norwich. Picture: Bill SmithAn illustration dated June 22, 1897, from Boulton & Paul's catalogue showing the conservatory at Carrow House in Norwich. Picture: Bill Smith

It also once housed Norfolk Museums' collection of costumes and textiles, was later home to Norfolk County Council's social services department and most recently housed Norfolk Coroner's Court, which is due to move to County Hall.

Carrow House, pictured in more recent times. Picture: ANTONY KELLYCarrow House, pictured in more recent times. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

But it has been deemed "surplus" to council requirements, and has been listed for sale for £2m.

Carrow House, Norwich. Photo: Andy DarnellCarrow House, Norwich. Photo: Andy Darnell

In 2016, it was estimated that moving staff to council headquarters would save £430,000 a year.

Part of Carrow House undergoing a refurbishment in 2007. Photo: Sonya DuncanPart of Carrow House undergoing a refurbishment in 2007. Photo: Sonya Duncan

The Grade II listed building, which has a six-storey 1960s office building adjoining the site, features the large Winter Garden conservatory, created by former city manufacturers Boulton and Paul, which overlooks a sunken rose garden.

Inside Carrow House's conservatory in 2007. Pictured are Ruth Battersby and Vicky Manthorpe. Carrow House is now being sold for £2m. Photo: Sonya DuncanInside Carrow House's conservatory in 2007. Pictured are Ruth Battersby and Vicky Manthorpe. Carrow House is now being sold for £2m. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Restoration work at the Carrow House conservatory, pictured in 2004. Photo: Bill SmithRestoration work at the Carrow House conservatory, pictured in 2004. Photo: Bill Smith

