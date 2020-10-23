Search

Carpenter with history of drug issues begins 84-mile ultramarathon Norfolk fundraiser

PUBLISHED: 11:16 23 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:16 23 October 2020

Jack Mollicone, 25, is running his first ultra marathon along Norfolk's coastal path. Jack got into running after overcoming a history of drug misuse. The ultra marathon is to fundraise for The Matthew Project, who helped Jack, and is a charity close to his heart. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

A carpenter has begun an ultramarathon along all 84 miles of Norfolk’s Coast Path to raise money for a drug and alcohol recovery charity close to his heart.

Jack Mollicone, from Norwich, has given himself 13 hours to run from Hunstanton to Hopton on Friday, October 23 to fundraise for The Matthew Project.

The 25-year-old chose the charity after having had a history of drug issues which began in his teenage years and resulted in the loss of his job at the RAF.

He said: “I don’t use drugs anymore but I started when I was 14 and it’s something I have dealt with over the years.

“It has cost me opportunities such as my job in the RAF. It was something I worked really hard for and I got through all the training.

“I hadn’t used drugs for the entirety of being there until I relapsed one weekend - and that one weekend cost me my career.

“I have now matured enough to see past all that and I want to give back and help other people in a similar mindset to myself when I was younger.”

Mr Mollicone discovered running while he was in the process of becoming clean.

He said: “I just had an epiphany when I was running one day. It took me away from that lifestyle, as the two don’t mix, and it became what I cared about. It helps me and gives me focus.

“I enjoy the feeling of working hard and it helps my mental state with having to be disciplined and sticking to the plan. I find it makes me constantly grow to be a better person and the best version of myself.”

While this is Mr Mollicone’s first ultramarathon, he has run marathons in Oslo and Paris - both of which he completed in less than three hours.

He said: “I feel excited. In any long run you will doubt yourself but I can’t wait to experience beating that mental barrier and those hurdles on the way through it.

“I have done some beach training at Salhouse and they were actually my favourite runs so far. The Norfolk coast is really beautiful so even if I do get nervous at least I can admire the scenery.”

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/getjackto10k

