Crews called to Norwich caravan fire

Fire crews were called following a caravan fire in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Firefighters have extinguished a blaze in a caravan parked near garages in Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Crews from Earlham and Carrow were called to a fire in a caravan parked near garages off Earlham Road at just after 9.45pm on Sunday (September 22).

You may also want to watch:

Firefighters extinguished the fire using hose reel jets supplied from a hydrant and compressed air foam while a thermal imaging camera was used to check for hot spots.

Meanwhile, firefighters from Hethersett and Wymondham attended reports of a vehicle fire on the A47 at Bawburgh shortly before 9.50pm but it was found to be a false alarm caused by controlled burning.

Earlier in the evening crews from Thetford and Kings Lynn South and Methwold, Downham Market and Thetford attended a straw bale fire at Northwold Road, Whittington and a straw stack fire at Methwold Road at Northwold. Both were thought to have been started deliberately,