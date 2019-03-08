Crews called to Norwich caravan fire
PUBLISHED: 23:09 22 September 2019 | UPDATED: 23:09 22 September 2019
Archant
Firefighters have extinguished a blaze in a caravan parked near garages in Norwich.
Crews from Earlham and Carrow were called to a fire in a caravan parked near garages off Earlham Road at just after 9.45pm on Sunday (September 22).
Firefighters extinguished the fire using hose reel jets supplied from a hydrant and compressed air foam while a thermal imaging camera was used to check for hot spots.
Meanwhile, firefighters from Hethersett and Wymondham attended reports of a vehicle fire on the A47 at Bawburgh shortly before 9.50pm but it was found to be a false alarm caused by controlled burning.
Earlier in the evening crews from Thetford and Kings Lynn South and Methwold, Downham Market and Thetford attended a straw bale fire at Northwold Road, Whittington and a straw stack fire at Methwold Road at Northwold. Both were thought to have been started deliberately,
