Passengers evacuated after train hits mystery object

PUBLISHED: 10:36 11 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:36 11 February 2020

The train hit an object on the tracks near Thetford. Picture Carl Syer.

Archant

Passengers were evacuated from a train after it collided with an object on the tracks.

The Tuesday 6.51am East Midlands train from Norwich to Cambridge hit an "unidentified object" near Thetford, and was forced to stop at the station while engineers investigated.

Passengers were told the train had hit an object, and that the damage to the underside of the carriage was not repairable.

Peter Tyson was on the train at the time, and said he felt a "large thump" as the wheels went over the object.

Shortly afterwards the train pulled into the station.

He said: "There were lots of men at the station looking under the train and polite glances and raised eyebrows among other passengers. Some found it humorous but others were really frustrated that we didn't know what was happening."

After around 10 minutes passengers were removed from the train, and it was taken back to Norwich Station for further investigation.

There are some minor delays on the Norwich to Cambridge line following the incident, but Greater Anglia and East Midlands said these would be resolved in the next couple of hours.

