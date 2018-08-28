Search

Advanced search

Train service from Norwich delayed due to trespassers on the railway

PUBLISHED: 08:27 31 December 2018 | UPDATED: 08:29 31 December 2018

The Norwich to Cambridge train has been delayed following a trespassing incident on the railway. Picture: Sonya Duncan

The Norwich to Cambridge train has been delayed following a trespassing incident on the railway. Picture: Sonya Duncan

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

A train service between Norwich and Cambridge has been delayed following a trespassing incident.

Greater Anglia said the 07.34am service from Norwich, which was due to arrive into Cambridge at 8.52am, is expected to be 13 minutes late from Attleborough.

This was due to trespassers on the railway earlier in the morning.

The train is expected to arrive at Cambridge at 9.05am.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Man taken to hospital and four arrests made following fight in village

Four people were arrested on suspicion of affray after police were called to a disturbance at Station Road in Hoveton. Picture Google.

Traffic delays and bus service disruptions following crash in Norwich

Watton Road in Colney, Norwich, near Spire Hospital, is blocked following a collision. Picture: Google Maps

Cockroach infested restaurant re-opens as boss pleads ‘give us another chance’

Sahill Shahriya, owner of Diss Tandoori, which has re-opened after being forced to close following a cockroach infestation. Picture: Simon Parkin

Weird Norfolk: Is this haunting video of intu Chapelfield proof that ghosts exist?

Is this red balloon being pulled by a ghostly entity or does it have a mundane explanation? Picture: PC333/Youtube

Most Read

Redbridge stabbing: Brave teen helps saves boy’s life

Saffy Applewhaite who stopped to perform first aid on a boy who had been stabbed with her Mum Sameena Ashgar.

Ilford covered market: Planning application proposes 800 person capacity

New jobs will be created in the market. Picture: Mercato Metropolitano

Ilford takeaway could have its licence denied after repeatedly employing illegal workers since 2016

Immigration officers visited the shop three times. Picture: Laura Lean

Chadwell Heath former world boxing champ Colin McMillan recognised in New Year Honours

Colin McMillan has been awarded the British Empire Medal. Photo: Steve Poston

Baby Jesus beheaded in Ilford

The figures were installed underneath the Christmas Tree. Picture BPCA

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Traffic delays and bus service disruptions following crash in Norwich

Watton Road in Colney, Norwich, near Spire Hospital, is blocked following a collision. Picture: Google Maps

Man taken to hospital and four arrests made following fight in village

Four people were arrested on suspicion of affray after police were called to a disturbance at Station Road in Hoveton. Picture Google.

More than 10,000 jobs lost in Britain’s restaurant sector this year

The old Prezzo restaurant on Thorpe Road. Picture: Bethany Whymark

Ring of steel protecting the Queen at Sandringham

The Queen attended church at Sandringham on Sunday Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists