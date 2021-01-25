'We're all shocked' - Butchers shop attacked by vandals

Published: 5:45 PM January 25, 2021

Customer Samuel Woolford takes a look at the damage by vandals to the shop window of Frank Spurgeon Butchers in Unthank Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2021

The director of a family-run butcher's has spoken of his dismay after it was targeted by vandals daubing animal rights slogans.

On Saturday morning, a staff member of Frank Spurgeon Family Butcher's on Unthank Road in Norwich arrived to find the shop had been attacked.

The shop's front window had been smashed, graffiti daubed on the side of the building and the phrase "meat is murder" was spray-painted on the pavement in front of the site.

The damage by vandals to the shop window of Frank Spurgeon Butchers in Unthank Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2021

Now, as he continues to assess the cost of repairing the damage, director Jack Spurgeon has spoken of his disappointment at the incident, which is being investigated by the police.

He said: "We're all shocked and very, very disappointed by what has happened. The member of staff who discovered it on Saturday was quite shaken up.

Customer Samuel Woolford takes a look at the damage by vandals to the shop window of Frank Spurgeon Butchers in Unthank Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2021

You may also want to watch:

"We completely understand that people feel very strongly about the issue and people are very entitled to have different opinions, but it is so disappointing they have targeted a family-run business like ours. There are many better ways to make a point than this.

"We have been doing everything we can to carry on supporting our community during these horrible times, we've been delivering to people who are shielding and have been making sure we use as much locally-sourced produce as we can, so this is really, really disappointing."

Mr Spurgeon added that since the attack, the shop had received lots of well wishes and support from the community.

Customer Samuel Woolford takes a look at the damage by vandals to the shop window of Frank Spurgeon Butchers in Unthank Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2021

He added: "Our customers and neighbours have been brilliant, as have the police and other members of the community - we can't thank everybody enough for their support.

"We understand people have their views, but this just isn't the way to express them and it is so upsetting it has happened to us."

Police are continuing to investigate the attack, which happened overnight on Friday into Saturday.

The damage caused by vandale at Frank Spurgeon Family Burthers in Unthank Road. - Credit: Frank Spurgeon LTd

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said: "Police received a report of criminal damage shortly after 7am on Saturday (23 January 2021) at a shop in Unthank Road, Norwich.

"Suspect/s have thrown something through the shop window and have spray painted offensive language over the front door and the pavement outside the shop.

"Any witnesses or anybody with information about the incident is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting crime investigation number 36/4636/21."