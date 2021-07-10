News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Two Norwich pubs closed as staff test positive for Covid-19

James Weeds

Published: 10:51 AM July 10, 2021
Two Norwich pubs have temporarily closed as staff members have tested positive for Covid-19.

Danomey Kitchen, based in The Stanley pub on Magdalen Road, said: "We’re sorry to say that a member of [The Stanley] have tested positive for Covid."

A spokesperson for Danomey Kitchen said that they will announce when they will be re-opening.

"We’re sorry for any disappointment caused," the company added.

FupBurger, which is located inside The Dog House bar on St George's Street, announced on Friday that a Covid test taken by one of their staff members was positive.

A spokesperson from FupBurger said: "So we just had a staff member fail a lateral flow test.

"Although we know these tests are notoriously inaccurate we have taken the decision to close today, just to be on the safe side."

 FupBurger said they would be open on Saturday.

The Murderers Pub has been closed since Wednesday due to staff members testing positive for Covid.

Norwich News

