Norwich business raises £2,200 for NICU appeal

Mr Plastic raised £2,200 for the NICU after a whole year of fundraising, which included an Easter raffle, World Cup Flag Draw and a annual fishing match.

The fishing match was held between 9am-2pm and the participants were served hot drinks and bacon rolls with all proceeds of the sales to the fund. Andy Cole, managing director of Mr Plastic Limited, said: “Each year we chose a worthy cause to support and this year we have been raising funds for the NICU Appeal.

“We would like to thank Louise Cook the Support Fund Raiser at NNUH who strives each year to raise as much funds as possible.”

In previous years the company have raised funds for the Quidenham Children’s Hospice, Nelsons Journey and the Weybourne Unit at the NNUH.