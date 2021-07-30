Green light for £400,000 bus station improvement works

Published: 6:30 AM July 30, 2021

£400,000 improvement works for Norwich bus station have been appoved - Credit: ©Archant Photographic 2011

Passenger and pedestrian improvement works at Norwich city centre bus station have been approved by councillors.

On Thursday, the Transforming Cities joint committee, made up of members from Norfolk, Norwich, Broadland and South Norfolk councils, agreed to proceed with a series of works at the transport hub.

Councillor Brian Watkins said the current situation "is not ideal", welcoming the improvement for pedestrians.

This was echoed by Kay Mason-Billig, who said: "I'm very pleased to see that we're going to improve the pedestrianised way across the car park.

"It's very old infrastructure there and you take your life in your hands crossing."

Included in the plans are enhancements for people walking to the Queens Road entrance from St Stephens Street, three real-time information 'monolith' displays, and improved signage and lighting.

The plans will also include priority for pedestrians accessing the multi-storey car park, with an improved "walking experience".

The proposals are the latest to be put forward as part of the Department for Transports Transforming Cities Fund, which has seen £32m awarded to the city for its roads network.

Councillors unanimously approved the £437,083 scheme.