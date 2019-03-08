Norwich cancer survivor transforms Cathedral into a festival for wedding

The wedding between Lucy Carne and Adam Thompson took place at Norwich Castle. The reception was held at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Meg and Shelby Photography Meg and Shelby Photography

Two Norwich business owners have tied the knot in iconic city centre venues after breast cancer diagnosis put plans on hold.

Lucy Carne, an estate agent, had been planning her dream day at Norwich Castle and Cathedral since her partner and fellow Jurassic Park fan Adam Thompson, 35, made the pilgrimage to Universal Studios in Orlando to pop the question in 2014.

But while plans for their wedding were taking shape, the 40-year-old found a lump in her breast when she dropped a crisp on a Saturday night.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer in February 2018 and underwent a lumpectomy and daily radiotherapy for a month.

Ms Carne said: "It was a bolt out of the blue. But I thought I've just go to get through it."

When Ms Carne was given the all-clear last summer she could finally finish her plans - but not before a celebratory hen do in Las Vegas and Santiago.

The week-long trip had been arranged by Ms Carne's best friend who wanted to give her the hen do of a life time after her ordeal.

And the festivities didn't stop there.

Ms Carne, who met Mr Thompson when she was selling his home after a divorce, didn't want a traditional wedding and was instead inspired by festivals for the big day on Saturday, July 13.

First out were high-heeled wedding shoes which were replaced by bejewelled Converse.

The bride said: "I wanted to be comfortable and I would have worn flip-flops if they didn't make a noise."

Guests were later greeted at the reception at the Cathedral with a red carpet and a personalised sponsor board so they could pose for photographs like celebrities.

This turned out to be a prophetic decision as to Ms Carne's surprise, her family had booked Lakenham-born Nate James, MOBO award-winning singer-songwriter, as the wedding act.

The former contestant on The Voice 2013 played to guests who were covered in sparkles from a glitter bar that the couple had hired.

After a night fuelled by a superhero-themed wedding cake, the newly-weds, who are co-directors of Reality Estate Agents in Grove Road, went back to business.

Ms Carne added: "It's our baby."