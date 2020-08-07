Boxing champ offers chance to square up in online ‘boxathan’

An event for disabled children involving Norfolk boxing champ Jon Thaxton scrapped because of coronavirus will now take place online instead.

Not-for-profit Able2B gym, a joint venture between Norwich boxer and personal trainer John Thaxton and consultant orthopaedic surgeon Rachael Hutchinson had planned the Discover Your Ability 2020 event at the Norwich School in May.

It aimed to celebrate inclusivity and changing perceptions.

Now it has been revived virtually and will include activities including virtual Zoom ‘training’ sessions led by the boxer on August 14 and 28, and a virtual 90 minute ‘Boxathon’ on September 13.

When the coronavirus crisis hit Able2B moved its classes online with daily home workouts and classes for care homes.

Ms Hutchinson said: “Using the experience we have gained providing virtual services to those with disabilities over Covid-19 we have come up with an alternative event.

“We are hoping this will give people something to get involved in over the summer, when a lot of other activities may still be cancelled.”

Find out more at www.register.enthuse.com/ps/event/DiscoverYourAbility2020