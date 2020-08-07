Search

Boxing champ offers chance to square up in online ‘boxathan’

PUBLISHED: 13:37 07 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:43 07 August 2020

Norwich boxing champion Jon Thaxton. Picture: Nick Butcher

Norwich boxing champion Jon Thaxton. Picture: Nick Butcher

An event for disabled children involving Norfolk boxing champ Jon Thaxton scrapped because of coronavirus will now take place online instead.

Not-for-profit Able2B gym sessions with disabled children. Their latest event will take place online. Picture: Rachael HutchinsonNot-for-profit Able2B gym sessions with disabled children. Their latest event will take place online. Picture: Rachael Hutchinson

Not-for-profit Able2B gym, a joint venture between Norwich boxer and personal trainer John Thaxton and consultant orthopaedic surgeon Rachael Hutchinson had planned the Discover Your Ability 2020 event at the Norwich School in May.

It aimed to celebrate inclusivity and changing perceptions.

Rachael Hutchinson set up mot-for-profit Able2B gym with boxing champ Jon Thaxton. Picture: SubmittedRachael Hutchinson set up mot-for-profit Able2B gym with boxing champ Jon Thaxton. Picture: Submitted

Now it has been revived virtually and will include activities including virtual Zoom ‘training’ sessions led by the boxer on August 14 and 28, and a virtual 90 minute ‘Boxathon’ on September 13.

MORE: Boxing champ Jon Thaxton leads PE classes for care homes and children

When the coronavirus crisis hit Able2B moved its classes online with daily home workouts and classes for care homes.

Ms Hutchinson said: “Using the experience we have gained providing virtual services to those with disabilities over Covid-19 we have come up with an alternative event.

“We are hoping this will give people something to get involved in over the summer, when a lot of other activities may still be cancelled.”

Find out more at www.register.enthuse.com/ps/event/DiscoverYourAbility2020

